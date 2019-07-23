Bistro Fourteen offers Colorado cuisine with an amazing view

PriceAppetizers, Soups & Salads: $10-$23Entrées: $22-$28AmbianceMountaintop bistro that celebrates Colorado cuisine with an amazing viewSignature dishWild Game GnocchiBolognese with sautéedWild mushrooms and shaved parmesan

Seen from the windows of Bistro Fourteen on top of Vail Mountain, Mount of the Holy Cross stands tallest amongst its neighboring summits, reminding onlookers why Colorado’s “Fourteeners” are iconic in their dominance — each standing at least 14,000 feet above sea level.

Named after these prized peaks, Bistro Fourteen offers its own alpine experience. The restaurant has an extraordinary location, accessible to anyone who could use a breath of fresh mountain air. Get there from an Eagle Bahn Gondola ride, or take on a more rigorous approach and climb up Vail Mountain on bike or on foot.

This family-friendly spot is perfect for a full meal or just a round of appetizers. The cuisine of mountain comfort serves of classic pub food classed up with Colorado twists that include wild game meats and local cheeses and fruits.

“We make our menu accessible to families and friends with favorites such as wings, flatbreads, a wide array of salads and burgers. All of this is accentuated by the amazing views from 10,200 feet,” explains Restaurant Manager Joe Mullins. “We are also a great place to catch an afternoon cocktail and enjoy the sunset on weekends, as the restaurant is only open for dinner Friday and Saturday.”

Start with an order of the Bison Carpaccio, served with arugula, roasted pistachio crumbles, a citrus dressing and house-made potato chips. For a little appetizer decadence, the Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms hit the spot with a bright addition of lemon truffle aioli.

The Superfood and Grain Salad is stacked with goodness, from kale and quinoa and buckwheat, to green onions, bell peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

Larger appetites will enjoy the Bistro Burger made from a house ground brisket patty, or the Wild Game Gnocchi Bolognese that’s prepared with wild mushrooms and topped with shaved parmesan.Or maybe it’s just a dessert that brings you up to this special restaurant on top of Vail Mountain. Whatever your appetite, a visit to Bistro Fourteen is always worth the trip.