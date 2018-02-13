Black Diamond Ball on Feb. 17 benefits Vail Valley Foundation programs

AVON — The 19th annual Black Diamond Ball — the Vail Valley Foundation's largest fundraising event — is coming to the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

The event will feature live performances, dinner, drinks, dancing as well as auction items that include a trip to France to stay in Julia Child's La Pitchoune home, a South African luxury safari or a private tour of Italy's Tuscany region.

The event has become known as one of the best social events of the year in the Vail Valley and benefits the Vail Valley Foundation. Tickets are available at http://www.blackdiamondball.com.

"The Black Diamond Ball is one of the great traditions of this valley, and it is thriving at its new place on the calendar over Presidents Day weekend," said Mike Imhof, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Foundation. "It's also a time where we are able to raise critical dollars for our projects, programs and venues and to show our appreciation for the incredible generosity our community shows us in support of our mission. We have a great evening planned and expect this year will be the best yet."

All proceeds from this signature winter benefit will be used to fund the various projects and programs the Vail Valley Foundation hosts, including YouthPower365, Vail Dance Festival, the Vilar Performing Arts Center, GoPro Mountain Games, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Birds of Prey World Cup and more.

Tickets are on sale now through http://www.blackdiamondball.com. For questions about ticket levels, contact Whitney Harper at wharper@vvf.org or call 970-777-2015.