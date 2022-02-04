Black Diamond Ball, VPAC shows, Winter Mountain Games Preview and more coming in February

The Vail Valley Foundation has a busy month planned, as it continues its mission of enhancing the quality of life through arts, athletics and education. Here’s a look ahead to Vail Valley Foundation happenings in the month of February.

Bavarian fun for a cause at Black Diamond Ball on Feb. 18

For the past 22 years, the Black Diamond Ball has been the signature fundraiser for the Vail Valley Foundation, raising money to enhance the quality of life in the Vail Valley and showcase our community to a global audience through arts, athletics and education.

The Black Diamond Ball takes place Feb. 18. The online auction goes live this Monday, Feb. 7.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy Photo

After gathering virtually in 2021, the VVF is welcoming the community back to the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek on Friday, Feb. 18, to celebrate and raise funds for Vail Valley Foundation programs. Festivities will include live entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, a presentation of the Vail Valley Citizen of the Year Award and more.

Sponsorships and tickets are available online at vvf.org. For questions or additional information, contact Christina Miller at cmiller@vvf.org .

The Black Diamond Ball Online Auction will open on this Monday, Feb. 7. Pre-register now to make bidding quick, and visit the Black Diamond Ball website for more information.

In the arts, the Vail Valley Foundation hosts the highly acclaimed Vail Dance Festival, operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, and presents free summer concerts in Vail (Hot Summer Nights) and Eagle (ShowDown Town).

In athletics, the Vail Valley Foundation hosts the annual Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS World Cup ski races, the GoPro Mountain Games and the Winter Mountain Games. The Vail Valley Foundation has also led the effort to bring the Alpine World Ski Championships to Vail and Beaver Creek in 1989, 1999 and 2015.

In education, local children are supported throughout all phases of development by YouthPower365’s community and school-based programming from a child’s first days on the Magic Bus through high school graduation.

For more information, visit vvf.org/black-diamond-ball .

IF YOU GO: What: Black Diamond Ball Where: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek When: Friday, Feb. 18 More information: Visit vvf.org

More than a dozen shows coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is primed for another busy month of live entertainment this February, with over a dozen shows on the schedule. From classical music to concerts and comedians, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

Wynton Marsalis plays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 17.

Lawrence Sumulong/Courtesy Photo

The full lineup at the VPAC this February includes:

Feb. 3: An Evening of Song and Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp

Feb. 11: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

Feb. 15: The Lil Smokies

Feb. 16: Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour (two performances)

Feb. 17: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Feb. 19: Scotty McCreery

Feb. 20: The Ten Tenors – Love is in the Air

Feb. 24: STARS Family Performance: The Three Little Pigs, performed by the Colorado Symphony

Feb. 24: Colorado Symphony – Beethoven Symphony No. 5

Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Cha’s

For tickets and more information, visit VilarPAC.org .

Get off the sidelines and join the action: Winter Mountain Games Preview event Feb. 25-27

After an eight-year hiatus, the Winter Mountain Games are returning to Vail with a Winter Mountain Games Preview event Feb. 25-27. The weekend features eight on-snow competitions, free live music and more, with the event returning in full in 2023.

Taking a similar track to its highly-popular sibling event, the GoPro Mountain Games, the Winter Mountain Games Preview event will be the start of an annual winter tradition of celebrating the mountain lifestyle in Colorado.

Competitions in 2022 include a 5K Snowshoe Dog Derby, USA Skimo National Championships, a Fat Tire Bike Challenge, Nature Valley Bootlegger Hill Climb and XC Snowshoe 10K/5K. Three days of live music includes free concerts by Low Cut Connie, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph, JoJo Hermann, Moon Taxi and more.

The Winter Mountain Games include the USA Skimo National Championships.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy Photo

Both pros and “Joes” are invited to sign up to compete in the Winter Mountain Games Preview. While bragging rights and prize purses are on the line, the Winter Mountain Games also celebrate the camaraderie and companionship that comes with competing in the mountains.

Visit winter.mountaingames.com for more information and to register.

IF YOU GO: What: Winter Mountain Games Preview Where: Vail When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 25-27 More information: Register at winter.mountaingames.com

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater’s summer lineup taking shape

The outdoor Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail is where the majesty and splendor of the Rocky Mountains meet world-class entertainment. While the venue goes into hibernation each winter, The Amp’s summer schedule is already starting to take form.

Michael Franti & Spearhead play the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 3.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy Photo

Tickets are on sale now for country musician Jake Owen (May 29), who has eight No. 1 songs to his name. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will be bringing the music of the Grateful Dead to The Amp for two nights, June 1-2. Michael Franti & Spearhead, who set the tone for the 2021 season with an electric and uplifting performance at The Amp, returns June 3. Umphrey’s McGee, known for their impressive live jam performances spanning nearly 30 years, takes the stage June 19.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit GRFAVail.com .

YouthPower365 gearing up for College Readiness Workshops

YouthPower365, an education initiative of the Vail Valley Foundation, provides programs to help local youth reach their full potential by supporting youth and families every step of the way. In addition to afterschool programming in public elementary, middle and high schools, YouthPower365 is helping local youth prepare for college.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, YouthPower365 is hosting a College Readiness Workshop titled “What is a Major?” YouthPower365’s free College Readiness Workshops series prepares students for their transition from high school to college and include support with college applications, essays, financial aid and scholarship opportunities. College Readiness Workshops are for students in 10th through 12th grades.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, YouthPower365 will lead a college visit at University of Colorado Boulder. These free college tours happen monthly and are for students in grades nine through 12. Upcoming college visits also include the University of Northern Colorado (March 9); University of Denver (April 6); and Colorado State University (April 27).

For more information and to sign up, visit YouthPower365.org .