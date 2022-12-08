Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now

The Block Party music festival returns to Downtown Eagle Aug. 11-13, 2023.

John-Ryan Lockman/ShowLove Media

(Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.

“We’re moving the Block Party dates from June to August this year, so we can catch more locals while they’re in town enjoying some end-of-summer activities,” says Ted Wenninger of Ramble Presents, organizers of the Block Party. “We think it’s the perfect time of year and are looking forward to making this hometown festival even better than it has been in the past.”

Two-day general admission holiday presale tickets are priced at $99 and include music on Friday and Saturday. Two-day VIP experience holiday presale tickets are priced at $229 and include two days of music with dedicated viewing areas, an event-branded trucker cap, a catered dinner each night and a full complimentary bar. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas, and children two and under are free in VIP. Teen passes for ages 13-17 are also on sale and teen pass holders must show a valid student ID, drivers permit or license when entering the event.

Block Party Eagle is once again offering payment plans for all ticket purchases, including official camping located at the Eagle County Fairgrounds – tickets are required for camping. Musical acts and more details on the festival, including additional events, will be announced in the new year and throughout spring 2023.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BlockPartyEagle.com.