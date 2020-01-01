Bloody marys filled with everything but the kitchen sink

January 1 is known worldwide as New Years Day, but according to National Day Calendar (http://www.nationaldaycalendar.com), it’s also known as National Bloody Mary Day.

For decades, the bloody mary cocktail has been the go-to remedy for a hangover. Speaking of remedies, we stopped by Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail to ask beverage director, Steven Teaver about some of his tips on making a great bloody mary.

“It can be a kitchen sink type of thing, you can add any spices, vegetables, you can change the base spirit from vodka to tequila to whiskey to whatever you’d like,” Teaver said.

Teaver sticks to a more neutral spirit like vodka, Breckenridge Vodka to be exact. “You want something that has been distilled properly and doesn’t have a lot of long-chain alcohols that take your liver a while to break down. You want a quality spirit for sure,” Teaver said.

Flavored and infused vodkas can be used as the base spirit as well and Teaver suggests you try making your own – with bacon. It’s a process called fat washing where you take bacon fat and place it into a two-inch deep baking tray or cake pan. Pour the vodka in there, cover it and let it sit at room temperature for several hours. Put it in the freezer, the fat will congeal and you strain that off. “I think bacon-flavored vodka works well with the savory aspect of the bloody mary,” Teaver said.

Next, add tomato juice, V-8 or a pre-made mix. Teaver likes to add fresh carrot juice or tomato water to really thin it out. “Take some tomatoes, preferably an heirloom, you can use baby heirlooms in the winter, puree the tomatoes in a blender and then run it through a very fine mesh sieve. It’s going to pull the solids out and then you have tomato water,” Teaver said.

“Fish sauce is great, too, if you’re a little adventurous and a little bit goes a long way.”

Spice it up with Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, Angostura bitters, horseradish, lemon, lime and season to taste with powdered garlic, Old Bay seasoning, fennel seed or caraway. What about adding espresso? View today’s video on http://www.vaildaily.com to learn more about how Teaver adds a jolt of caffeine and what else you can do to customize your bloody mary for National Bloody Mary Day.