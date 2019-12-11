Blue Canyon Boys bring Colorado bluegrass to Minturn for the 115 years celebration on Saturday

The Blue Canyon Boys have been an active Colorado bluegrass band for years and have earned praise from the president of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society.

Special to the Daily

If you go ... What: Blue Canyon Boys When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m. Where: Minturn Cost: Free, with food and beverage proceeds benefitting the Minturn Community Fund More information: Visit gominturn.org.

As Minturn spends the first half of December ringing in 115 years with a commemorative 15 Days of Minturn celebration, mark your calendar for an evening of live music on Saturday, Dec. 14.

An Outdoor Winter Concert in Downtown Minturn will follow the Winter Market on Saturday, Dec. 14 (from 3-5 p.m.). The bluegrass show, presented the Town of Minturn and Crazy Mountain Brewery, will feature the Blue Canyon Boys, a high-energy Colorado quartet. Wine by Monkshood Cellars will be available, as well as food by Baked and Loaded. This is a free show, with food and beverage proceeds benefiting the Minturn Community Fund’s community programs.

The Blue Canyon Boys are equal parts purists and innovators when it comes to bluegrass: they stay true to the form’s roots while constantly reimagining their relationship to tradition. The result is a toe-tapping mix of haunting standards, genre-bending arrangements, and catchy original numbers — all built on the bedrock of their collective bluegrass mastery.

“With their tight instrumentation and some of the very best harmony I’ve ever heard, the Blue Canyon Boys really know how to please their audiences,” said Doris Gray, president of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society. “I’ve seen them perform several times and I’ve never been disappointed.”

The seasoned quartet features Gary Dark on mandolin, Jason Hicks on guitar, Drew Garrett on bass, and Chris Roszell on banjo. They bring it all: seamless brother-duet style, crisp instrumentation, unvarnished lyrics and subversive humor. Check out the Blue Canyon Boys in Minturn on Saturday, Dec. 14. The show is free and begins at 3 p.m.