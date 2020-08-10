Blue Starlite Drive-In extending season due to demand
Catch a film at the Minturn drive-in through mid-September
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Blue Starlite Drive-In announced it will be extending its outdoor-movie season through Sept. 15 due to demand.
Tickets are available online at http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com and start at $27. Drive-in movies take place in Minturn on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and feature a variety of classic films.
Social distancing rules include no walk-in options as well as limited viewings from hatchbacks and no viewings from truck beds until further notice. There are bathrooms available for one person to approach at a time with a mask on.
“If this is a deal breaker for you, then please wait till later in the year to come when we can safely allow that option again,” the Blue Starlite website reads.
Blue Starlite operates a drive-in theater in Austin, Texas, in addition to its operation in Minturn, promoted as “the highest drive-in in the country.”
Upcoming films
- Thursday, Aug. 13: “E.T.”
- Friday, Aug. 14: “The Sandlot”
- Saturday, Aug. 15: “Princess Bride”
- Thursday, Aug. 20: “Cabin in the Woods”
- Friday, Aug. 21: “Batman”
- Saturday, Aug. 22: “The Matrix”
- Thursday, Aug. 27: “The Shining”
- Friday, Aug. 28: “Back to the Future 3”
- Saturday, Aug. 29: “Call of the Wind”
- Thursday, Sept. 3: “The Matrix”
- Friday, Sept. 4: “Princess Bride”
- Saturday, Sept. 5: “Back to the Future 3”
