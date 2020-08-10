Blue Starlite Drive-In extending season due to demand | VailDaily.com
Blue Starlite Drive-In extending season due to demand

Catch a film at the Minturn drive-in through mid-September

Ross Leonhart
  

The Blue Starlite Drive-in theater in Minturn has a packed summer schedule, but also offers Patron Pick Nights on its evenings off, where you can pay to pick the movie that plays.
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Blue Starlite Drive-In announced it will be extending its outdoor-movie season through Sept. 15 due to demand.

Tickets are available online at http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com and start at $27. Drive-in movies take place in Minturn on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and feature a variety of classic films.

Social distancing rules include no walk-in options as well as limited viewings from hatchbacks and no viewings from truck beds until further notice. There are bathrooms available for one person to approach at a time with a mask on.

“If this is a deal breaker for you, then please wait till later in the year to come when we can safely allow that option again,” the Blue Starlite website reads.

Blue Starlite operates a drive-in theater in Austin, Texas, in addition to its operation in Minturn, promoted as “the highest drive-in in the country.”

Upcoming films

  • Thursday, Aug. 13: “E.T.”
  • Friday, Aug. 14: “The Sandlot”
  • Saturday, Aug. 15: “Princess Bride”
  • Thursday, Aug. 20: “Cabin in the Woods”
  • Friday, Aug. 21: “Batman”
  • Saturday, Aug. 22: “The Matrix”
  • Thursday, Aug. 27: “The Shining”
  • Friday, Aug. 28: “Back to the Future 3”
  • Saturday, Aug. 29: “Call of the Wind”
  • Thursday, Sept. 3: “The Matrix”
  • Friday, Sept. 4: “Princess Bride”
  • Saturday, Sept. 5: “Back to the Future 3”

