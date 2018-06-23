 Blue Starlite Drive-In movies returning to Minturn for third summer | VailDaily.com

Blue Starlite Drive-In movies returning to Minturn for third summer

Daily file photo

The Blue Starlite Drive-In movie theater in Minturn returns with 19 nights of films from June 29 through July 29. On off nights, Blue Starlite is offering Patron Pick Nights.

On April 20, 2016, Blue Starlite Drive-In based in Austin, Texas, released an announcement from its Twitter account: "So we just dropped this news … on the perfect date as well 4/20. Introducing the highest drive-in in the country."

Owner Josh Frank is celebrating the third summer of the nostalgic drive-in movie experience in Minturn — located at 7,861 feet above sea level.

"Over the last three years we have had guests come from all over Colorado to join us in experiencing our mountaintop drive-in," Frank said via email.

The final schedule is set for the summer in Minturn, with the drive-in schedule June 29 through July 29 — and a chance to be extended into August depending on weather and other factors.

Patron pick

In addition to the classics, on July 24 is a collaboration with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to screen the Fly Fishing Film Fest Tour.

Recommended Stories For You

Looking for a completely unique drive-in experience? On the schedule's off nights, Blue Starlite is offering Patron Pick Nights, where you buy the host ticket and get to pick the movie shown while your friends get in for $5.

For the full summer schedule, visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com or text "showtimes" to 797979. The Blue Starlite Drive-In is set up in Little Beach Park in Minturn. Private party rentals are also available. Most films start at 8:30 p.m.

Schedule highlights

Blue Starlite will be showing films 19 nights from June 29 through July 29.

June 29: “The Goonies” open the summer drive-in season in Minturn.

July 3: “Independence Day” is show in addition to high def fireworks.

July 14: Spend a full night in the land of Star Wars with “The Last Jedi” at 8:30 p.m. followed by “Rogue One” at 11:15.

July 18: Native Roots hosts a viewing of “Super Troopers.”

July 29: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” closes out the summer drive-in schedule.