Blue Starlite Drive-In movies returning to Minturn for third summer
June 23, 2018
Schedule highlights
Blue Starlite will be showing films 19 nights from June 29 through July 29.
June 29: “The Goonies” open the summer drive-in season in Minturn.
July 3: “Independence Day” is show in addition to high def fireworks.
July 14: Spend a full night in the land of Star Wars with “The Last Jedi” at 8:30 p.m. followed by “Rogue One” at 11:15.
July 18: Native Roots hosts a viewing of “Super Troopers.”
July 29: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” closes out the summer drive-in schedule.
On April 20, 2016, Blue Starlite Drive-In based in Austin, Texas, released an announcement from its Twitter account: "So we just dropped this news … on the perfect date as well 4/20. Introducing the highest drive-in in the country."
Owner Josh Frank is celebrating the third summer of the nostalgic drive-in movie experience in Minturn — located at 7,861 feet above sea level.
"Over the last three years we have had guests come from all over Colorado to join us in experiencing our mountaintop drive-in," Frank said via email.
The final schedule is set for the summer in Minturn, with the drive-in schedule June 29 through July 29 — and a chance to be extended into August depending on weather and other factors.
Patron pick
In addition to the classics, on July 24 is a collaboration with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to screen the Fly Fishing Film Fest Tour.
Looking for a completely unique drive-in experience? On the schedule's off nights, Blue Starlite is offering Patron Pick Nights, where you buy the host ticket and get to pick the movie shown while your friends get in for $5.
For the full summer schedule, visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com or text "showtimes" to 797979. The Blue Starlite Drive-In is set up in Little Beach Park in Minturn. Private party rentals are also available. Most films start at 8:30 p.m.
