Bluegrass jam band to take Agave stage

The genre-bending Whitewater Ramble (WWR) will play at Agave on Thursday, Dec. 27, for $10 in advance (find tickets at http://www.agaveavon.com) and $15 at the door. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

Described as "high-octane Rocky Mountain dance-grass," WWR uses a simple recipe to craft its sound: start with bluegrass instrumentation, add drums, and finish with a boundary-less approach to grassing-up everything from disco house grooves to roots to Americana.

WWR is now on tour behind their second studio release "Roots & Groove." The album showcases WWR's growth as songwriters and musicians. Produced by Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth, the album features an array of special guests such as Andy Hall on dobro, Andy Thorn on banjo, Grammy Award-winner John Macy on pedal steel and Bill McKay on piano.

The Colorado-bred quintet combines the elements of mandolin, fiddle, acoustic guitar, upright bass, drums and vocals to explore the musical boundaries of multiple genres and to fuel their own mixture of original music and innovative cover song interpretations.

Based in Fort Collins, CO, WWR has performed and headlined on every major stage across the Rocky Mountain Region. With over 900 performances under their belt, the group has truly established themselves as one of the hardest working groups in the jam scene today.