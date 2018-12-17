Bluegrass jam band to take Agave stage
December 17, 2018
if you go …
What: Whilewater Ramble.
When: Thursday, Dec. 21, doors open at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Agave in Avon.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Tickets: http://www.agaveavon.com.
The genre-bending Whitewater Ramble (WWR) will play at Agave on Thursday, Dec. 27, for $10 in advance (find tickets at http://www.agaveavon.com) and $15 at the door. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
Described as "high-octane Rocky Mountain dance-grass," WWR uses a simple recipe to craft its sound: start with bluegrass instrumentation, add drums, and finish with a boundary-less approach to grassing-up everything from disco house grooves to roots to Americana.
WWR is now on tour behind their second studio release "Roots & Groove." The album showcases WWR's growth as songwriters and musicians. Produced by Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth, the album features an array of special guests such as Andy Hall on dobro, Andy Thorn on banjo, Grammy Award-winner John Macy on pedal steel and Bill McKay on piano.
The Colorado-bred quintet combines the elements of mandolin, fiddle, acoustic guitar, upright bass, drums and vocals to explore the musical boundaries of multiple genres and to fuel their own mixture of original music and innovative cover song interpretations.
Based in Fort Collins, CO, WWR has performed and headlined on every major stage across the Rocky Mountain Region. With over 900 performances under their belt, the group has truly established themselves as one of the hardest working groups in the jam scene today.
if you go …
What: Whilewater Ramble.
When: Thursday, Dec. 21, doors open at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Agave in Avon.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Tickets: http://www.agaveavon.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
- An expert’s guide to skier parking in Vail and Avon
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days
- Full Vail Snow Days lineup announced, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more
- Oak Ridge Boys shine the light on Christmas
- Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Vail
Trending Sitewide
- Trust your gut: Man at center of I-70 stabbing incident warns public
- Beaver Creek extends hours, opens more terrain Saturday
- More than 2,400 petition signatures oppose Berlaimont plan north of Edwards
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrests 2 Florida men for poaching after anonymous tip
- Vail Pass upgrades will have to balance needs of motorists, cyclists, wildlife