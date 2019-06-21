Bluegrass on tap
Pregame for this summer’s Vail Summer Bluegrass Series at Vail Brewing Co. in Vail Village with afternoon unplugged – as in, no amps, maybe a microphone – sets from each headlining artist. At 1 p.m., before each free Wednesday night headlining performance, head to VBC for 20-minute, intimate acoustic sets while sipping on a Hot Mess Blonde Ale or a Gore Creek IPA. The artists will stick around for a quick Q&A session before setting up just outside in Solaris Plaza for the full set.
“It’s an opportunity to bring a little more intimacy to a large event,” said Ariel Rosemberg, who promotes both Vail Summer Bluegrass and the Taproom Series. He said it will have a whiff of NPR’s Tiny Desk YouTube concert series, where high-profile and up-and-coming artists alike play short, often acoustic sets in the office.
The first shows are happening this Wednesday, June 23. Trout Steak Revival, from Denver, will be bringing a five-piece set to VBC at 1 p.m. before their 6 p.m. show.
Besides the intimate nature of the Taproom Series, there is a certain novelty draw to an unplugged weekday afternoon set.
“I don’t know that on a Wednesday at 1:00 in the afternoon you can go see music at a brewery anywhere. Maybe on a Saturday, but certainly not on a Wednesday,” Rosemberg said.