Bluegrass on tap

Trout Steak Revival is a quintet performing songwriter-based bluegrass. They're the first up to perform in the Vail Summer Bluegrass free concert series and the accompanying Taproom Series.

Special to the Daily

Pregame for this summer’s Vail Summer Bluegrass Series at Vail Brewing Co. in Vail Village with afternoon unplugged – as in, no amps, maybe a microphone – sets from each headlining artist. At 1 p.m., before each free Wednesday night headlining performance, head to VBC for 20-minute, intimate acoustic sets while sipping on a Hot Mess Blonde Ale or a Gore Creek IPA. The artists will stick around for a quick Q&A session before setting up just outside in Solaris Plaza for the full set.

“It’s an opportunity to bring a little more intimacy to a large event,” said Ariel Rosemberg, who promotes both Vail Summer Bluegrass and the Taproom Series. He said it will have a whiff of NPR’s Tiny Desk YouTube concert series, where high-profile and up-and-coming artists alike play short, often acoustic sets in the office.

The first shows are happening this Wednesday, June 23. Trout Steak Revival, from Denver, will be bringing a five-piece set to VBC at 1 p.m. before their 6 p.m. show.

Besides the intimate nature of the Taproom Series, there is a certain novelty draw to an unplugged weekday afternoon set.

“I don’t know that on a Wednesday at 1:00 in the afternoon you can go see music at a brewery anywhere. Maybe on a Saturday, but certainly not on a Wednesday,” Rosemberg said.