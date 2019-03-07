Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival to return in May

This Memorial Day weekend, Beaver Creek Resort kicks off summer with the 16th annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival. The signature event returns for another year to celebrate Colorado's best brews and Kansas City's best BBQ amidst the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Join Beaver Creek Resorts Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 to welcome warmer weather, treat your taste buds and groove to the blues in Beaver Creek.

Live Blues

Featuring three full days of live blues performances, the festival is excited to announce headlining performances by Larkin Poe and Los Lobos on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, respectively. Larkin Poe are a singer-songwriter duo of sisters with a gritty, soulful sound flavored by their Southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently based in Nashville, Rebecca and Megan Lovell are descendants of the tortured artist Edgar Allen Poe. Los Lobos are an ensemble from Los Angeles with Mexican roots whose music mingles rock, Tex-Mex, blues, and traditional Spanish and Mexican influences for a unique sound that has captured audiences for decades.

Colorado Brews: Beaver Creek Craft Beer Festival

Attendees can enjoy libations at the Beer Garden all weekend long, and on Saturday, May 25 from 1 to 5 p.m., the Beaver Creek Craft Beer Festival will take place on the Haymeadow Gondola Lawn. General admission to the Beer Festival gives attendees full access to the private sampling area at the foot of Beaver Creek Mountain with live music and beers from 30 Colorado breweries. Attendees can save 20 percent on General Admission by purchasing the early bird option before Monday, April 1. Upgrade to the VIP package for perks like a private tasting with the breweries featuring specially paired snacks as well as priority access to the event itself and a VIP exclusive lounge area.

Top-Notch BBQ

On Friday, May 24, live blues music will commence as top Kansas City and Beaver Creek barbecue chefs compete to smoke, roast and barbeque the most mouth-watering dishes. All barbecue vendors will be competing for bragging rights and $1,750 in cash prizes. Attendees will have the chance to taste and vote on Saturday and Sunday to determine the People's Choice winner for Best Barbecue Vendor. Meanwhile, a panel of BBQ masters will judge the Beaver Creek City Select competition. Winners will be crowned on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. on the Main Stage in Beaver Creek Plaza.

Kids' Zone

A Kids' Zone will be open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on both Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, providing complimentary activities and arts & crafts designed for kids 12 and under. Kids also have a chance to test their endurance on the mechanical bull or jump around in the bounce house.

Backyard BBQ Competition

Do you love to barbecue? Do your friends and family constantly compliment your grilling skills? Do you believe that you are the best at grilling and barbecue? Participate in the Backyard BBQ Competition for your chance to win bragging rights for an entire year. Contestants (can be individuals or teams of up to three people) will be provided with a Big Green Egg grill, a mystery grilling meat and side dish items. Contestants will have three hours to design and cook their delicious dishes for our distinguished judges. Sign up today to be one of the 15 teams competing. This competition is only open to amateurs, no culinary professionals or professional barbecue teams are allowed to compete.

Date: Friday, May 24, 2019.

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Covered Bridge Patio.

For more information about Blues, Brews & BBQ and to see additional events at Beaver Creek this summer, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.