Blues, Brews & BBQ returns Memorial Day Weekend; schedule of events

Beaver Creek's signature Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival returns for Memorial Day Weekend, featuring a backyard barbecue competition, a craft beer festival and blues performances by ZZ Ward, Otis Taylor Band and more.

The 15th annual festival starts Saturday, May 26, as the top Colorado barbecue chefs reach for their top-shelf ingredients, recipes and techniques to smoke, roast and barbecue. All barbecue vendors will be competing for bragging right ands $1,750 in cash prizes. Attendees will vote on Saturday and Sunday to determine the People's Choice winner for Best Barbecue Vendor. Winners will be crowned on Sunday, May 27.

A free Kids' Zone will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday ,providing activities as well as arts and crafts designed for kids 12 and younger. Also available for kids is a chance to test their endurance on the mechanical bull or jump around in the bounce house.

Live Blues Performances

Saturday May 26

ZZ Ward: Equally evocative of blues grit and hip-hop bounce, the Los Angeles-based vocal powerhouse and multi-instrumentalist leap forward by taking a deeper look at some of her earliest inspirations — including Howlin' Wolf, Robert Johnson, and Vera Ward Hall and Big Mama Thornton.

Recommended Stories For You

Dragondeer: "Nestled somewhere between the quicksilver psychedelia of the '60s and bone-thumpin' blues from Mississippi's yesteryear, these Colorado cats have crafted a sound that is equal parts cosmic and grooving."

Hazel Miller: The Hazel Miller Band performs an eclectic blend of jazz, R&B, blues and original music. Hazel Miller Band's music is designed to make the audience dance and sing-along.

Sunday, May 27

Otis Taylor Band: Blues singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Otis Taylor is capable of exploring any musical mood at any given time, and it's an important reason why he is considered one of the most talented artists to emerge in recent years. "Sometimes pigeonholed as a bluesman, Otis Taylor can't be defined by any single category," proclaims Spin magazine.

Coco Montoya: Montoya mixes his forceful, melodic guitar playing and passionate vocals with memorable songs, delivering the blues' hardest truths.

The Delta Sonics: Music by The Delta Sonics takes a Chicago Blues base and seasons it with swing, delta, N'awlins R&B and some early rock 'n' roll. They were Westword's best blues band in Denver for six years straight, 2011-2016.

Beaver Creek Craft Beer Festival

Sample beers from 30 Colorado breweries from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, with gorgeous views of Beaver Creek from the Centennial Lawn. Advance general admission tickets are $40 per person.

In addition to the beer, there will be complimentary live music and a wide variety of food for purchase at Blues, Brews & BBQ in the Beaver Creek plaza. Participating breweries include Breckenridge Brewery; 4 Noses Brewing Company; 7 Hermits Brewing; Bonfire Brewing; Boulder Beer Company; Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project; Eddyline Brewing; Elevation Beer Company; FATE Brewing Company; Great Divide Brewing; Left Hand Brewing; Mahogany Ridge; New Belgium Brewing; Odd 13 Brewing; Peak to Peak Tap & Brews; Pug Ryan's Brewing Company; Roaring Fork Beer Company; Soul Craft Brewing; Stem Ciders; Upslope Brewing Company; and Vail Brewing Company, with more breweries to be added.

VIP experiences include an exclusive craft beer tasting, paired snacks and a Meet the Brewery event at the White Carpet Club from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as first access to the Craft Beer Festival without waiting in line. The VIP package also includes a commemorative gift and a general admission ticket to the Craft Beer Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. The White Carpet Club will be open for VIP ticket holders from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. VIP tickets are $80 per person.

Backyard BBQ Competition

Do you love to barbecue? Do your friends and family constantly compliment your grilling skills? Do you believe that you are the best at grilling? Participate in the Backyard BBQ Competition for your chance to win bragging rights for an entire year.

Contestants (can be individuals or teams of up to three people) will be provided with a Big Green Egg, a mystery grilling meat and side dish items. Contestants will have three hours to design and cook their dishes for the distinguished judges. This competition is only open to amateurs, no culinary professionals or professional barbecue teams are allowed to compete. Read the rules and regulations to confirm that you qualify to participate in this exclusive competition.

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (teams to arrive at 10:30 a.m., competition to begin at 11 a.m.)

Location: Covered Bridge patio