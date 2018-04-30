Blues guitarist Coco Montoya performs free show at Blues, Brews & BBQ
April 30, 2018
If you go …
What: Coco Montoya performs as part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival.
Where: Beaver Creek.
When: Sunday, May 27.
Cost: Free.
More information: Visit http://www.beavercreek.com.
Legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya, touring in support of his latest release, "Hard Truth," will give a free performance at the Beaver Creek Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival in Avon on Sunday, May 27.
Taught by the "Master of the Telecaster" Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya — who cut three successful CDs between 2000 and 2007 — has a hard-edged sound and style all his own.
"Montoya is a show-stopper," writes Living Blues. "Heartfelt singing and merciless guitar with a wicked icy burn … he swings like a jazz man and stings like the Iceman, Albert Collins. He is one of the truly gifted blues artists of his generation."
'Powerhouse Blues'
Montoya earned his status as a master guitarist and soul-powered vocalist through years of paying his dues as a sideman with Albert Collins (first as a drummer) and then as a featured guitarist with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, before launching his solo career in 1993. Five years of constant touring with Collins and 10 years with Mayall turned him into a monster player and dynamic performer. Montoya has released eight previous solo albums to great critical and popular acclaim and has played at clubs, concert halls and major festivals all over the world.
Guitar Player says Montoya plays "stunning, powerhouse blues with a searing tone, emotional soloing, and energetic, unforced vocals."
Recommended Stories For You
For more information about the Beaver Creek Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.
If you go …
What: Coco Montoya performs as part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival.
Where: Beaver Creek.
When: Sunday, May 27.
Cost: Free.
More information: Visit http://www.beavercreek.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Offseason dining, part 1: Vail Valley restaurants offer smoking deals
- Genes: Red Rocks Wish List for 2018 (column)
- Get down and derby: 6th annual Melee in the Mountains returns April 27-29
- Regenerative medicine for dogs and cats makes Eagle County debut at Gypsum Animal Hospital
- 20 festivals, events in Vail this summer
Trending Sitewide
- Woman who was doused with gasoline and burned to death as her two sons watched was murdered, jury rules
- Not your place to be judge and jury regarding Taft Conlin case (letter)
- Avon businesses prepare for May 1 plastic bag ban
- UPDATE: Suspect in Grand Junction kidnapping dies by suicide April 27
- Why the need to write a letter that can only add to the grief of parents who lost a son? (letter)