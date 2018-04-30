Blues guitarist Coco Montoya performs free show at Blues, Brews & BBQ

What: Coco Montoya performs as part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival.

Legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya, touring in support of his latest release, "Hard Truth," will give a free performance at the Beaver Creek Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival in Avon on Sunday, May 27.

Taught by the "Master of the Telecaster" Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya — who cut three successful CDs between 2000 and 2007 — has a hard-edged sound and style all his own.

"Montoya is a show-stopper," writes Living Blues. "Heartfelt singing and merciless guitar with a wicked icy burn … he swings like a jazz man and stings like the Iceman, Albert Collins. He is one of the truly gifted blues artists of his generation."

'Powerhouse Blues'

Montoya earned his status as a master guitarist and soul-powered vocalist through years of paying his dues as a sideman with Albert Collins (first as a drummer) and then as a featured guitarist with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, before launching his solo career in 1993. Five years of constant touring with Collins and 10 years with Mayall turned him into a monster player and dynamic performer. Montoya has released eight previous solo albums to great critical and popular acclaim and has played at clubs, concert halls and major festivals all over the world.

Guitar Player says Montoya plays "stunning, powerhouse blues with a searing tone, emotional soloing, and energetic, unforced vocals."

Recommended Stories For You

For more information about the Beaver Creek Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.