Blues Hall of Fame member Taj Mahal comes to the Vilar

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek welcomes the Taj Mahal Sextet on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. The evening features Mahal on stage with his full band.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Taj Mahal Sextet When: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $78, $68 for students. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/taj-mahal

More than 50 years after his solo debut, Taj Mahal continues his legacy of Blues.

A towering musical figure, Taj Mahal is a legendary musician in his 70s who has transcended generations while winning three Grammy Awards over the years – including one for his collaboration with Keb’ Mo’. More than 50 years since his solo debut, Mahal has tallied 14 Grammy nominations (a three-time winner for TajMo, Shoutin’ in Key and Señor Blues), a Blues Hall of Fame membership, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association and other honors punctuating his resume.

“I just wanted to be able to make the music that I’m hearing come to me – and that’s what I did,” Mahal said. “When I say, ‘I did,’ I’m not coming from the ego. The music comes from somewhere. You’re just the conduit it comes through. You’re there to receive the gift.”

A brilliant artist with a musicologist’s mind, Mahal has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with boundless devotion and skill.

“Still going strong at [79], Taj Mahal is a force to be reckoned with,” writes Parklife DC. “He is a true musical master, a phenomenal songwriter, a gifted singer and a virtuoso guitarist.”

For more information and tickets to the Taj Mahal Sextet at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit VilarPAC.org/taj-mahal .