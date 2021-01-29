Blues Traveler duo added to Vilar’s Residency series

Just Announced: An Intimate Evening with John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler at the Vilar Performing Arts Center Feb. 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. The show is part of The Residency Series, which is new this season. (Denise Truscello

Special to the Daily)

John Popper and Ben Wilson of the band Blues Traveler will perform three shows this month at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The new additions to the schedule are Friday, Feb. 12, Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. For those who would prefer to view the show from home, the final show will livestream for free via FANS.live and the Vilar’s YouTube channel.

The duo from Blues Traveler will hit the stage after a successful string of The Residency acts including Micaela Taylor and her All Star Band, Robert Randolph featuring G. Love, and Michael Kang and Leftover Salmon. Keller Williams takes the stage this weekend and the Oteil Burbridge Trio and special guests head to the Vilar on March 18-20. The Vilar plans to reveal another show later this week, so stay tuned for that special announcement.

The Residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center is a brand new “COVID-19-friendly” offering that was designed to showcase musicians in a unique, collaborative setting and allow music fans to enjoy some live music in a socially distanced way. The Residency has been such a success for the musicians and fans that the Vilar Performing Arts Center decided to add more shows this winter. Just announced: An Intimate Evening with John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler over Presidents Day Weekend.

Blues Traveler formed in 1987 in Princeton, NJ and became a staple on the jam band scene in the 1990s. The band founded the H.O.R.D.E. Festival and was a part of Woodstock ’94. Many locals have enjoyed Blues Traveler’s Independence Day shows at Red Rocks for the past few decades.

Popper and Wilson will play plenty of your favorite Blues Traveler tunes with Popper on harmonica and Wilson on the keyboard. They will also get the crowd laughing by sharing intimate stories from their decades of experience, which are vast, revealing and comical.

According to Vilar’s executive director, Owen Hutchinson, the artists have responded positively to the opportunity to settle in to the theater and call Beaver Creek home for a few days. Some even take the time to enjoy the outdoors.

“They’re making incredible music with different collaborators, re-imagining their catalog of music in new and interesting ways and they’re skiing and enjoy the beauty of our valley,” Hutchinson said.

“We are grateful to have the ability to do these intimate, reduced capacity shows, and there are more to come later this winter,” Hutchinson said.

John Popper and Ben Wilson will perform on the Vilar stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 13 and 14 with the last show streamed on fans.live. Seats are available to a maximum of 50 people for the in-person shows. (The Vilar normally seats over 530 people during non-COVID-19 times). Tickets are $68 and go on sale today at 11 a.m. Go to vilarpac.org for more information.