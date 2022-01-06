Boardroom Market & Deli piles it on

The Riva Ridge Italian is sandwich includes capicola, salami, ham and provolone, as well as veggies and vinegar.

Kristin Anderson/EAT Magazine

Finally: A local deli that piles it on, using only the finest ingredients that will impress even the most discriminating East Coast tastes.

Having grown up in Ocean City, Maryland, Boardroom Market & Deli Owner-Chef Brad Trumpower knows what it takes to make an outstanding deli. His upbeat, friendly demeanor sets the tone as he greets his regulars by name, chats with newcomers and occasionally multitasks in the kitchen to pump out to-go and catering orders. But it’s his breakfast and lunch items that really stand out.

With Greek inspirations from his mom and Italian influences from cooking at family-owned Italian restaurants since he was 15, Trumpower started his deli two years ago sourcing that East Coast-type of bread with its special “chew” factor.

“The East Coast always had great hoagies,” he says. “Breads are the biggest part of a great sandwich.”

Sandwiches like the Cresta Club begin with soft, thick (think ¾-inch) sourdough. Others feature one of about six different fresh breads he brings in daily, like Pepi’s Face Meatball, oozing with provolone and house-made red sauce on French bread. (Gluten-free or wraps are also available, and since every sandwich is custom made to order, substitutes are no problem.)

Then comes the quality meat: He imports top-tier pastrami, salami and prosciutto directly from Italy; roasts, slices and cooks his roast beef, turkey and chicken breast in house, so there are no preservatives; and makes his super-fresh meatballs every morning around 10:30 a.m.

Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the bright vibe welcomes early mountain adventurers who want a light and healthy breakfast in the form of a fruit smoothie or fresh granola bowl with berries, Greek yogurt, hemp seed, pepitas and honey, as well as those looking for a more hearty start to their day, with eggs your way, breakfast sandwiches, French toast with bananas and candied pecans, biscuits and gravy or the most popular: a pork green chili breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheddar, pico de gallo and avocado (by request). The Boardroom also offers Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. beverages to rev up your day, or mimosas, bloody mary’s, screwdrivers or greyhounds to get it rolling.

While you’re fueling up for a day on the mountain, order a grab-and-go for lunch. Boardroom makes cold sandwiches, from turkey, BLTs and “steep and deep” roast beef to chicken, tuna or shrimp salad sandwiches from 7:30 a.m.

Hot sandwiches satisfy your appetite with classics like the French dip, piled high with thinly sliced, lean roast beef with provolone and a side of au jus; shaved ribeye, chicken wraps with a spicy kick; prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and fig spread on French bread; veggie delights; and the Sawbuck crab cake, with seared blue crab, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a roll.

Greek, Caesar, Italian antipasto and mixed green salads are made with fresh-cut greens, while small-batch soups created from scratch rotate daily.

With draft beers, IPAs and stouts, hard ciders, wines, prosecco and cocktails like the Ocean City orange crush (made of fresh-squeezed OJ, lemon-lime soda, vodka and triple sec), as well as its inexpensive, freshly made breakfasts, lunches, to-go and catered options, it’s no wonder Boardroom is a favorite in the valley.