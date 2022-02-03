BODYTRAFFIC stuns audiences at the Vilar

BODYTRAFFIC kept audiences near the edges of their seats.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo

BODYTRAFFIC is hailed as one of the fiercest, cutting edge contemporary dance companies in the nation, and the dancers proved it at the Vilar Center last weekend.

Great dance performances push the envelopes of choreography, physical ability and emotion, and BODYTRAFFIC hit all those notes. Characterized by athletic and agile movement, innovate shapes and a range of emotional tone, the Los-Angeles-based company definitely took audiences on a journey.

The performance began with a militant depiction of a dystopic world; dancers dressed in drab pantsuits, dancing to music that alternated from fluid waltzes to thunderous noise that reverberated through audiences’ chests. Just when the tension of the music seemed to reach its heights, a sweet waltz broke through, allowing respite. Through the use of shadow, light, staccato movements that seamlessly morphed into fluid, innovative group formations and even silent screams from dancers you could almost literally hear, BODYTRAFFIC kept audiences near the edges of their seats. The piece depicted a group lobbying for legislative language to protect their perpetual growth. But, the group’s profits have been built on theft of natural resources and human labor.

After the emotional journey, a man emerged, wearing a flesh-tone covering on only his most private parts for the second piece. Joan Rodriguez, Guzmán Rosado and Pedro Garcia showcased the most sculpted muscles of just about any dancers out there as they performed a lighthearted, humorous ode to crooners. Leaping and shaping their bodies to “Memories Are Made of This” by Joe Scalisi and “In the Chapel in the Moonlight” and “That’s Amore” by Dean Martin, any initial discomfort caused by near-nudity (especially from parents of younger girls) dissolved into an appreciation for the human body, humor and the dancer’s awe-inspiring control of every millimeter of muscle. Lighting added mesmerizing effects as the men moved their arms so fast it caused a blur.

The evening ended on another high, starting with a funky, fresh and fun James Brown vibe, which morphed into trippy, psychedelic music that “skipped” like a scratchy record then went into “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” as two men engaged in slow-motion body combat. At one point, the company moved rhythmically to absolute silence, completely captivating the audience. The piece ended in an uplifting, soulful celebration.

Throughout the relatively short performance, you couldn’t take your eyes off stage — if you did, you were sure to miss something breathtaking. Between the radical music and choreography, you never quite knew what might be around the next turn, the next breath, the next corner. Innovative group designs, such as a trio with a central man holding the heads of two other men in each arm or varying height sculptures formed by humans, were memorable. The company’s precision, unison and ability to magically make jerky and frenzied motions look graceful and fluid was stunning.

“What I was most amazed about when watching the performance was their unbelievable athleticism, the precision in their choreography and how well they moved together,” said Ruthie Hamrick, marketing director of the Vilar Center.

Though the music wasn’t always pleasant, it enhanced the emotional journey, punctuated by masterful movement.

“BODYTRAFFIC absolutely delivered on their ability to bring original, challenging and unique works to our stage,” said Tess Reinhold, the Vilar’s programming coordinator. “Their thought-provoking repertoire was welcomed by the audience, and we applaud them as they continue to pave the way in the world of dance in 2022.”