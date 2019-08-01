Bon Iver’s got a new mini documentary for his upcoming North American tour

Bon Iver is the stage name of Justin Vernon, who originally gained popularity in 2008 for his emotional indie folk.

As Bon Iver gets ready for his summer and fall North American tour — which stops in Vail as part of the Whistle Pig concert series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Sept. 2 — he and his team created an 11-minute documentary. The documentary discusses his upcoming fourth album, ‘”i,i,” and retaining a personal feel to his shows, despite the fact that he’s playing big arenas and amphitheaters now.

Entitled “Bon Iver: Autumn,” the documentary mainly sits with its star, but also has appearances from Bon Iver’s guitarist, Jenn Wasner. Wasner is a principal member of indie band Wye Oak, and both acts have evolved from slow, sad, emotive ballads to a more synthesizer-infused sound.

Bon Iver is the stage persona of Justin Vernon. Bon Iver’s first album, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” exploded in 2008, in part thanks to the circumstances under which that album was written. After two devastating breakups with both his band and his girlfriend at the time, Vernon infamously retreated a to his father’s cabin in Wisconsin. He was essentially a hermit and spent his days chopping wood, hunting deer and writing songs. Three months later, “For Emma, Forever Ago” was complete and he took those nine tracks, including breakout hit “Skinny Love,” to the studio.

Here’s the mini-doc.