Bonfire Block Party adds Bloodies & Brass event
April 6, 2018
If You Go …
What: Bonfire Block Party’s Bloodies & Brass with Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle.
When: Sunday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 includes full breakfast and non-alcoholic drinks
More information: Visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
EAGLE — The fourth annual Bonfire Block Party returning to the streets of Eagle on Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, has recently added a new event for Sunday, June 3 — Bloodies & Brass with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
The breakfast event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Second Street tent adjacent to the Broadway Street main stage that will see seven bands throughout the weekend.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band out of New Orleans will perform a full set during the intimate breakfast which includes hot and cold items, coffee and juices. A full Bloody Mary and mimosa bar will also be available.
Ticket information
Tickets are $30 and available at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
All Block Party events are family-friendly and children 3 and younger are admitted free for Sunday morning's Bloodies & Brass event.
Recommended Stories For You
Tickets and more information about the Bonfire Block Party are available at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com. A portion of all Block Party proceeds benefit Eagle County nonprofit The Cycle Effect.
If You Go …
What: Bonfire Block Party’s Bloodies & Brass with Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle.
When: Sunday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 includes full breakfast and non-alcoholic drinks
More information: Visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Genes: Parents, become fans of Greta Van Fleet before your kids (column)
- Stories of survival: Documentary ‘Surviving Home’ showing at Vail Film Festival
- 5 things to do around Vail and Beaver Creek this weekend
- Vail Film Fest 101: 6 ways to get the most out of the festival
- Local pod of PlantPure Communities holding monthly pot lucks focused on plant-based eating
Trending Sitewide
- Let’s find an uphill compromise at Vail Mountain to allow travel with dogs (letter)
- Eagle townhome project breaks ground, First phase of Eagle Landing ready
- Celebrate Bobby Cox, founder of Vail’s Yellow Jacket program, on April 7 at Eagle’s Nest
- DA dismisses all charges dismissed against San Diego’s Martin Goodman, including attempted murder
- A life worth celebrating: A celebration of Arlene Montag’s life is set for Saturday, April 7