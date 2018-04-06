Bonfire Block Party adds Bloodies & Brass event

When: Sunday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle.

If You Go …

EAGLE — The fourth annual Bonfire Block Party returning to the streets of Eagle on Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, has recently added a new event for Sunday, June 3 — Bloodies & Brass with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

The breakfast event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Second Street tent adjacent to the Broadway Street main stage that will see seven bands throughout the weekend.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band out of New Orleans will perform a full set during the intimate breakfast which includes hot and cold items, coffee and juices. A full Bloody Mary and mimosa bar will also be available.

Ticket information

Tickets are $30 and available at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

All Block Party events are family-friendly and children 3 and younger are admitted free for Sunday morning's Bloodies & Brass event.

Tickets and more information about the Bonfire Block Party are available at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com. A portion of all Block Party proceeds benefit Eagle County nonprofit The Cycle Effect.