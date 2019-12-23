Bonfire Block Party announces 2020 dates

North Mississippi Allstars were featured at 2019’s Bonfire Block Party in Eagle. The Bonfire Block Party was voted Best Summer Festival in Vail by Vail Daily readers three years in a row. Limited early bird ticket pricing for the 2020 Block Party is available now.

Robbie Prechtl | Special to the Daily

Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events are teaming up again for the eighth annual Bonfire Block Party, a street party slated for June 12-14 in downtown Eagle.

Early bird general admission tickets, VIP tickets and tickets to the Sunday Bloodies & Bluegrass brunch are on sale now at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

The Bonfire Block Party is a three-time winner of the Best of Vail’s Best Summer Festival and showcases bands along with food vendors and Bonfire Brewing craft beer releases. A portion of all proceeds benefits Eagle County nonprofit partner The Cycle Effect.

The Bonfire Block Party features three outdoor stages and an expansive VIP area, with covered seating, dedicated viewing areas and more.

New for 2020, the Block Party will sell wine and spirits at all general admission bars. Children 12 and younger are admitted free in the general admission areas. New for the Bloodies & Bluegrass event is a bottomless bloody Mary bar, mimosas and Bonfire craft beers.

Past musical acts have included Twiddle, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Railroad Earth, Galactic, Sam Bush and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

If you go …