Bonfire Block Party announces 2020 dates
Annual street party returns in June
Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events are teaming up again for the eighth annual Bonfire Block Party, a street party slated for June 12-14 in downtown Eagle.
Early bird general admission tickets, VIP tickets and tickets to the Sunday Bloodies & Bluegrass brunch are on sale now at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
The Bonfire Block Party is a three-time winner of the Best of Vail’s Best Summer Festival and showcases bands along with food vendors and Bonfire Brewing craft beer releases. A portion of all proceeds benefits Eagle County nonprofit partner The Cycle Effect.
The Bonfire Block Party features three outdoor stages and an expansive VIP area, with covered seating, dedicated viewing areas and more.
New for 2020, the Block Party will sell wine and spirits at all general admission bars. Children 12 and younger are admitted free in the general admission areas. New for the Bloodies & Bluegrass event is a bottomless bloody Mary bar, mimosas and Bonfire craft beers.
Past musical acts have included Twiddle, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Railroad Earth, Galactic, Sam Bush and more.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
If you go …
- What: Bonfire Block Party
- Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle
- When: Friday to Sunday, June 12-14
- Cost: $30-$120 for early bird pricing; $40 for the Bluegrass & Bloodies closing concert and brunch
- More information: Visit http://www.bnfireblockparty.com.
Vail opens Blue Sky Basin, Beaver Creek opens Arrow Bahn
In a very fitting manner, blue skies welcomed guests Saturday on the opening day of Blue Sky Basin.