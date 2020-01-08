Bonfire Block Party announces Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass as one act for festival

Keller Williams' Grateful Grass will be one of the main stage headliners at the 2020 Bonfire Block Party in Downtown Eagle.

Special to the Daily

Bonfire Block Party has announced the first of 13 artists playing the festival from June 12-14: Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass.

The superband features Williams and an all-star lineup on one of the two main stages in Eagle, CO.

Williams himself is a big collaborator. He has worked with Keller & The Keels, with More Than a Little, the Hillbenders, The Travelin’ McCourys and more. Grateful Grass’s schtick is “loose interpretations of Grateful Dead songs done in a bluegrass style,” Williams said. “If you like singing along to Dead songs [and] dancing double time to the music, this is definitely your jam.”

Grateful Grass’ rotating lineup has included The Keels, Keith Moseley (String Cheese Incident), Jeff Austin (Yonder Mountain String Band), Reed Mathis (Tea Leaf Green), Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), The Infamous Stringdusters and more. The Block Party Grateful Grass collaborators will be announced closer to the date.

Tickets for the 2020 Bonfire Block Party are on sale now and include limited Early Bird Two-Day General Admission tickets, Two-Day VIP Experience tickets and Sunday Bloodies & Bluegrass brunch tickets, which includes bottomless drinks. VIP tickets are expected to sell out.

The Block Party features 13 bands performing on three stages, bar service including Bonfire Brewing craft beer and local food vendors – all in the streets of Downtown Eagle. Kids 12 and under are free for General Admission and two and under are free for the VIP Experience and Sunday’s brunch.

A portion of all Bonfire Block Party proceeds benefit nonprofit partner, The Cycle Effect. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

If you go …

What: Bonfire Block Party

Where: Downtown Eagle

When: Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14

Cost: $30 – $120 (Early Bird Ticketing)

More information: http://www.bonfireblockparty.com