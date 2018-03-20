Bonfire Block Party lineup complete: The Record Company, Galactic & more coming June 1-2

What: Bonfire Block Party featuring Galactic, The Record Company, Sam Bush, Con Brio, Nicki Bluhm, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Assembly of Dust, Hardscrabble and Duey & The Decibels.

EAGLE — Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events announced nine bands will make up the fourth annual Bonfire Block Party held in downtown Eagle Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, including headliners Galactic and The Record Company.

Five opening and supporting acts and two second-stage bands round out the two-day street party lineup. The music schedule will be announced on May 1.

Limited early bird tickets for the Block Party are available and feature two-day Sili packages and two-day wristbands. A two-day VIP experience is also on sale.

'This Year's Music Won't Disappoint'

The Record Company and Galactic headline an all-star lineup that includes Sam Bush, Con Brio, Nicki Bluhm, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Assembly of Dust on the Broadway main stage. Hardscrabble and Duey & The Decibles round out the Second Street Bonfire stage. Music gets underway on Friday, June 1, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 2, at 2:30 p.m.

"We pulled out all the stops for this year's musical lineup," said Ted Wenninger, of Optimum Events, organizers of the Bonfire Block Party. "Over the years we've seen how hungry the valley is to get out and celebrate the beginning of summer the first week of June, and we know this year's music won't disappoint. In addition to new talent, we're so happy to welcome back Block Party vets Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Sam Bush who brought down the house at the 2017 party."

Tickets to the Bonfire Block Party are available at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com. A portion of all Block Party proceeds benefit Eagle County nonprofit The Cycle Effect, which will be operating a bike valet during the event.