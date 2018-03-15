Bonfire Block Party lineup taking shape with The Record Company, Nicki Bluhm, Dirty Dozen Brass Band
March 15, 2018
Bonfire Block Party Announces The Record Company to Appear as Headliners in Fourth-Annual Street Festival, June 1 – 2, 2018
EAGLE — The streets of Eagle are going to be rocking for the fourth annual Bonfire Block Party, June 1-2.
The two-day street festival, put on by Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events, announced the first of two headlining bands — Grammy-nominated trio The Record Company.
In February 2016, The Record Company released its first debut album, "Give It Back To You" — 10 songs made from the bassist's living room in Los Angeles.
By June 2017, the band had won numerous accolades, been nominated for a Grammy Award and landed the opening act on John Mayer's first solo tour since 2014.
Lineup, Tickets
The Record Company joins blues rocker Nicki Bluhm and Creole legends Dirty Dozen Brass Band as other main stage acts for the outdoor street concerts.
The full musical lineup for the Bonfire Block Party will be announced later in March.
Limited early bird tickers are available and feature a VIP Experience, two-day Sili packages and two-day wristbands.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
If you go …
What: Bonfire Block Party.
Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle.
When: Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2.
Cost: $17/$32/$95 (Limited Early Bird ticketing).
More information: Visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.
