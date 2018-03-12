Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers pair up for fly-tying event
March 12, 2018
If you go …
What: A night of fly-tying and beer.
Where: Bonfire Brewing, Eagle.
When: Wednesday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free.
More information: Follow Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers on Facebook.
EAGLE — Calling all local anglers.
Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers are partnering for a night of beer drinking and fly-tying on Wednesday, March 14, at the brewery in Eagle.
Local angler Ray Kyle will give some pointers and supply his countless years of knowledge about fly-fishing and fly-tying in the valley.
Also, there will be giveaways from both Bonfire and Vail Valley Anglers.
The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and is free to attend. Bring your own vice, tools and supplies.
For more information, follow Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers on Facebook.
If you go …
What: A night of fly-tying and beer.
Where: Bonfire Brewing, Eagle.
When: Wednesday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free.
More information: Follow Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers on Facebook.
Trending In: Entertainment
- An expert’s guide to skier parking in Vail and Avon
- Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters coming to Vail for Whistle Pig series
- Vail Film Festival announces 2018 lineup celebrating female filmmakers
- Heaney: Substance abuse all too common in ski towns (column)
- 5 things to do around Vail this weekend
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Valley’s Case of the Stolen Sno-Cat solved, alleged thief still at large
- Skier dies after tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Chloe Kim wins 2018 Burton US Open halfpipe competition
- Women’s Burton US Open slopestyle finals canceled; Anderson defaults for 6th USO title
- Fridge Street and the case of the mysterious snowboard backpack at the Burton US Open