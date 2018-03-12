Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers pair up for fly-tying event

More information: Follow Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers on Facebook.

What: A night of fly-tying and beer.

If you go …

EAGLE — Calling all local anglers.

Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers are partnering for a night of beer drinking and fly-tying on Wednesday, March 14, at the brewery in Eagle.

Local angler Ray Kyle will give some pointers and supply his countless years of knowledge about fly-fishing and fly-tying in the valley.

Also, there will be giveaways from both Bonfire and Vail Valley Anglers.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and is free to attend. Bring your own vice, tools and supplies.

For more information, follow Bonfire Brewing and Vail Valley Anglers on Facebook.