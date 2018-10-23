Bonfire Brewing announces hew head brewer

Zack Kaplan loves dry-hopped Pilsner, live music, and pretty much every outdoor pursuit that Eagle has to offer, and now, he's in the thick of it as Bonfire Brewing's new head brewer. Kaplan has worked at Odyssey Beerwerks, Denver Beer Company, Upslope, Saint Archer, and Green Flash Brewing, giving him a breadth of knowledge and brewing experience.

"I'm excited to join Bonfire and continue to build upon the awesome foundation that (owners) Andy and Amanda have created," Kaplan said.

Kaplan's first order of business is to keep Bonfire's production running smoothly, cranking out their flagship beers including the Brush Creek Blonde, Demshitz Brown, Firestarter IPA, Kindler Pale, and WtFO Double IPA. He's also experimenting with a small batch Pale Ale, and a Kellerweiss in collaboration with Vail Brewing Company. These beers will hit taps in coming weeks.