Bonfire Brewing releases new IPA

Bonfire Brewing has introduced Rope Drop Hazy IPA, a limited release available in six packs of 12 ounce cans and on draft while supplies last. Rope Drop was released at the Bonfire tasting room on Monday at 12:24 p.m. and is gradually becoming available throughout its distribution footprint.

Rope Drop is Bonfire's first canned Hazy IPA and contains huge tropical fruit and citrus notes from a combination of Citra, Mosaic, Eldorado and Ekuanot hops. These varietals, in conjunction with late boil additions and double dry hopping, provide an aroma bursting with tropical flavors of papaya, pineapple, mango, orange and even hints of fresh pine.

"Rope Drop is brewed to trigger that feeling you get when you roll up on a slope that is just opened and you get to make the first giant pillow-y turns down it," said co-founder Andy Jessen. "It's like winning the lottery. This release is also appropriate for the time of year as most ski resorts are getting close to 100 percent open and dropping all of their in-bounds ropes."

Weighing in at 6 percent alcohol by volume and 45 international bitterness units, Rope Drop was fermented with London Ale yeast strain to provide a soft, yet juicy profile. Just like the perfect powder day, this hazy IPA drinks extremely smooth with very little bitterness. Made to be enjoyed with your apres crew after an amazing day on the slopes.

