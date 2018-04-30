Books in Bloom features 3 award-winning authors

More information: Visit http://www.evld.org . There is also a meet-the-author event on Friday, May 4, at noon at the Eagle Public Library.

AVON — The Eagle Valley Library District's seventh annual Books in Bloom encompasses two distinctive author-and-reader events featuring nationally recognized authors on Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5.

Aspiring writers and avid readers will have the chance to have a candid conversation with award-winning authors and ask their questions, discuss the authors' inspirational insights into their creative process and add signed books, available for purchase, to their collection.

Meet the Author

Bring your brown bag lunch for a conversation with one of Minnesota's favorite novelists William Kent Krueger. Don't miss the chance to hear Krueger talk about his incredible journey of becoming a writer. This event is free and light refreshments will be provided at the Eagle Public Library on Friday, May 4, at noon.

Books in Bloom

Eagle Valley Library District hosts the seventh annual Books in Bloom on Saturday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Pines Lodge in Beaver Creek. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Nationally known and award-winning authors will present for 40 minutes about his or her inspiration, creative writing process and experiences as a writer. This unique event provides an intimate environment for readers and budding writers to connect with authors and each other over the appreciation for the written word.

Recommended Stories For You

Books in Bloom will kick off with hors-d'oeuvres and refreshments provided by Grouse Mountain Grill. After the conclusion of the presentations, the authors will be available for book signings. Books will be on sale throughout the entire event courtesy of The Bookworm in Edwards. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at http://www.evld.org; or at the Avon, Eagle and Gypsum public libraries, The Bookworm of Edwards and at the event.

Books in Bloom Author Lineup

Ausma Zehanat Khan

Ausma Zehanat Khan is the author of "The Unquiet Dead," winner of the Barry Award, the Arthur Ellis Award and the Romantic Times Reviewers Choice Award for Best First Novel. Lionsgate has optioned her critically acclaimed Esa Khattak/Rachel Getty mystery series for television. Khan holds a Ph.D. in International Human Rights Law with a research specialization in military intervention and war crimes in the Balkans.

William Kent Krueger

William Kent Krueger is the author of the award-winning 16-book series featuring sheriff-turned-private-investigator Cork O'Connor, as well as stand-alone novels "The Devils' Bed" and "Ordinary Grace." Krueger briefly attended Stanford University — before being kicked out for radical activities. His last eight novels were all New York Times bestsellers. "Desolation Mountain," number 17 in his Cork O'Connor series, will be released this August.

Marisa de los Santos

Marisa de los Santos is a New York Times bestselling author of "Love Walked In," "Belong To Me," "Falling Together" and "The Precious One." Her novels have been translated into more than 20 languages and her newest novel, "I'll Be Your Blue Sky," was released in March. She has a Ph.D. in Llterature and creative writing and lives in Wilmington, Delaware, with her husband, two children and two Yorkies.

Come mingle with the authors and fellow book lovers, enjoy lively discussions and sample appetizers. For more information, visit http://www.evld.org or call 970-949-6797.