Bookworm hosts cookbook author Jennie Iverson for Friendsgiving brunch event

Jackie Cooper | Special to the Daily

Some places are known for their activities, some for their food. Ski towns typically are known for both. Jennie Iverson is working to bring that special ski town flavor off the slopes and into your home.

Join Iverson at the Bookworm in Edwards for a Friendsgiving brunch, catered by Tracy Miller of Colorful Cooking and the Bookworm Café. Tickets are $75 and include the brunch and a copy of Iverson’s new cookbook, “Ski Town Brunch.”

Iverson has had a passion for food for as long as she can remember.

“Living to eat is definitely a Jennie-motto,” Iverson said. “I actually have a theory that my taste bud chemistry might be different than others; I can decipher nuances in foods and relish my eating rituals more than any other person I know.”

Despite this, Iverson didn’t set out to have a career in food; in college, while pursuing a degree in engineering, she would take study breaks by pouring through cookbooks in the library. But as she graduated, traveled and skied around the world, an idea began to form.

“I had been pondering how I could combine a love of travel, eating and skiing into a business model, and voila: “Ski Town Soups” was born,” Iverson said.

Soon enough, people began to jump at the opportunity to bring a little bite of their vacation home with them.

“I believe that everyone that lives in or visits a ski town loves to reminisce about their travels, so a keepsake was in order,” she said.

But if she truly wanted to make her cookbook a hit for everyone, it couldn’t just be about the ski towns she personally loved.

“Of course, all skiers love different mountain towns,” Iverson said. “I had to make it wide and inclusive, and full of that ski town feeling. It’s fun to page through the cookbooks and almost use them as travel guides to plan your next excursion.”

“Ski Town Soups” was such a success, Iverson followed it up with “Ski Town Apres Ski,” filled with recipes to enjoy after a full day on the snow. Now, the third cookbook is available to satisfy those lazy, snowy morning cravings. “Ski Town Brunch” features savory and sweet brunch dishes from 65 of the top North American ski resorts as well as legendary cafes and charming bed and breakfasts.

“The recipe that I was stoked to get, besides the awesome and beyond scrumptious Julia Child from The Bookworm, was the Lemon Souffle Pancakes from The Little Nell in Aspen,” Iverson said. “This is one of their most notable and popular dishes, and I was beside myself when they shared!”

For those of us that drool over the pages of delicious new recipes and are always hungry for more, there is now a box set of all three cookbooks just waiting to take a place on the kitchen shelf called “Ski Town Kitchen.”

“I created these cookbooks to be read, which is what I like,” Iverson explains. “They are very visual, understandable for the home cook and rated by difficulty. I feel the success of these cookbooks stem from the fact that I am actually the intended audience.”

If you go …

What: Friendsgiving Brunch

When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Where: The Bookworm of Edwards

Cost: $75 for brunch and a copy of “Ski Town Brunch”

More information: Limited seating is available. Call the Bookworm at 970-926-7323 or visit bookwormofedwards.com for more information.