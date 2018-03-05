Bookworm hosts Mother/Daughter Writing Workshop on March 8

Cost: $25 for a solo ticket, $35 for a duo ticket, comes with appetizers.

On Thursday, March 8, local author and teacher Kim Cope Tait is hosting a female writing workshop centered around mothers and daughters at The Bookworm of Edwards. Feel free to pair up with your family member or come with ideas to write about the special woman in your life.

"There are too few events and workshops dedicated to women," Cope Tait said. "Every woman is either a daughter or a mother or both. In my experience, these workshops can be fun, empowering, even transformative."

Unlike other specific writing workshops, Cope Tait will involve all writing styles and age of writers.

"This workshop is for anyone who wants to explore their own voice in writing. It's for any woman, as it's a mother/daughter workshop but can be attended with your mother/daughter or just in honor of her," Cope Tait said. "It's for those who have ever wondered about the stories they have to tell and wants to have their creativity injected with new energy and new direction."

Cope Tait will be teaching the writing style that Peter Elbow called "the kitchen table voice."

"That's the one we use around the kitchen table when talking to those we know already love and accept us," Cope Tait said.

This way, all writers will be able to speak from their heart in any form that suits their story.

Cope Tait, as a successful published author, is publishing her next book this month, "Kealaula." The story is for all readers as a young adult/crossover novel.