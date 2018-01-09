Bookworm of Edwards hosts author of ‘One Hour Cheese’ on Jan. 11

Cheese lovers, rejoice. The next culinary night at The Bookworm of Edwards will have attendees talking, tasting and making cheese.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, join chef Sara Copenhaver for hands-on instruction inspired by the book "One Hour Cheese." The event includes tasting recipes from the book, an education session about the preparation and presentation of cheese for all occasions, and a demonstration. Single and couple ticket prices are available for this night out.

In "One Hour Cheese," becoming a cheese maker is viable for all readers. True to the name, author and chef Claudia Lucero presents 16 fresh cheeses with step-by-step instructions to make cheese in an hour. The recipes are specific, easy-to-follow and foolproof.

"The fact that many traditional cheeses can be made easily and quickly isn't widely known, simply because many of us have lost touch with our food and its origins in general," Lucero said.

Ideal Beginning Platform

The approach in the book is based on thousands of years of cheese making wisdom: heat milk, add coagulant, drain, salt and press. The importance is in the quality of ingredients and tools.

As Copenhaver says, "the better the milk, the better the cheese."

For any new cheese makers, "One Hour Cheese" is the ideal beginning platform. Each recipe is ranked in different difficulty levels, uses, biggest pains and recommended milk. During the demonstration, learn what is needed and the process to start at home immediately.

The book also includes simple variations to produce delicious results across three categories — Creamy and Spreadable; Firm and Chewy; and Melty and Gooey. And just as delicious, Lucero shows the best ways to serve them. Recipes include Squeaky "Pasta" Primavera, Mozzarella Kebab Party and Curry in a Hurry Lettuce Wraps.

Once your cheese is made, the next hurdle is plating, pairing and customizing your cheese. Copenhaver will end the workshop with answers to all of those questions — helping your cheese to not only taste the best but look the best.