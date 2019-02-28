Bookworm of Edwards hosts Friday fund-raiser for Rally for Rangers

EDWARDS — The Bookworm of Edwards will host a Friday fundraiser for Rally for Rangers, a group working to donate 15 new motorcycles to rangers in Nepal. The event begins at 6 p.m.

The Nepalese rangers are battling poachers in an effort to protect both the greater one-horned rhino and the Bengal tiger.

The event includes a showing of a documentary film about Rally for Rangers and its work in helping “protect the world’s special places by empowering rangers around the world with motorcycles and equipment.

The group is a project of the Mongol Ecology Center, and is based in Mongolia and Arizona.

Rally for Rangers co-founder Tom Medema will speak at the event.

For more information, go to http://www.rallyforrangers.org.