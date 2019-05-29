Bookworm of Edwards hosts longtime local, floral expert Susan Hilbert

Susan Hilbert will lead attendees step by step through the art of creating arrangements using succulents at The Bookworm of Edwards on Monday. Cost includes appetizers, supplies and a copy of "Beginner's Guide to Succulent Gardening."

Special to the Daily

IF YOU GO … What: Succulent Arrangements with Susan Hilbert. When: Monday, June 3, at 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards. Cost: $75 single ticket, includes appetizers, arrangement and a copy of the book “Beginner’s Guide to Succulent Gardening” — $100 duo ticket includes two entries, one arrangement and one book. More information: Call 970-926-READ or visit www.bookwormofedwards.com.

Longtime local and floral expert Susan Hilbert will be at The Bookworm of Edwards on Monday to lead a program on succulent arrangements. Attendees will receive a copy of “Beginner’s Guide to Succulent Gardening.”

Cost is $75 and includes a ticket to the event, appetizers and a copy of the book, or $100 for two people.

Hilbert will lead attendees step by step through the art of creating arrangements using succulents, perfect for a table centerpiece. Hilbert has been in love with flowers and plants for as long as she can remember, so when she first moved to the valley as a teacher in the 1970s, she jumped at the opportunity to get her hands in the local soil.

“I went around to all of the businesses to see if they wanted me to plant their window boxes and gardens,” Hilbert said in a news release. “I needed to supplement my teaching income and I had always helped my mother with our garden at home, so I decided to give it a try.”

She sold her business, named the Plant Peddler, to another teacher after three years, but her involvement with local flora didn’t stop there. Instead, she took her passion and used it to open up a flower shop, which she called A Secret Garden.

“Owning a floral business allowed me to take part in so many joyous occasions,” Hilbert said. “People who generally come into flower shops are happy, sensitive people like myself.”

In the time since beginning her business, Hilbert has seen trends come and go. But one trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere is succulents. Flip through the pages of any design magazine or scroll through your social media feeds and you will see them everywhere.

“Succulents are becoming so popular because of their easy care and little need for watering,” Hilbert said, “and more people are becoming conscious of the growing shortage of natural resources like water.”

It’s not just home gardeners who are pushing the trend forward, but the floral industry as a whole.

“Succulents are more and more frequently being used in arrangements and bridal bouquets,” Hilbert said. “The industry has moved away from round shaped, monochromatic images to wilder, less structured looks. Succulents add that extra level of visual interest.”