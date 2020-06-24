Bookworm of Edwards hosts virtual storytimes every Wednesday afternoon

Virtually and in-person, the Bookworm of Edwards' storytimes serve the store's mission: connecting people through literature.

Hosting weekly storytimes is a tradition at the Bookworm of Edwards, and despite the current restrictions, storytimes have continued during the pandemic. Storytime at the Bookworm is a great opportunity for little ones to sing, dance, and maybe even discover their new favorite book or author.

Join in for the free fun via Zoom and Facebook Live every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The Bookworm has storytimes scheduled through July. Each week’s event consists of a read-aloud by different authors as well as music by Bookworm alum Sarah Hopkins.

Storytime, whether it be virtual or face-to-face, is a little escape from reality. It encourages kids to interact with the authors and promotes active reading.

“It’s key to have that specific time set aside for someone new, whom you’re not quarantined with, to read you a story and to get you engaged with books, maybe books that you’re not familiar with,” Hopkins said. “It’s a good break for parents as well.”

Virtual storytime is not only quick and easy entertainment for your little one but also fosters community interaction in a time of uncertainty. Thanks to the digital platforms that make virtual storytime possible, the Bookworm is able to continue serving its purpose: connecting people through literature.

“I think it’s really important for kids to interact with authors and for authors to connect with kids,” said Lauren Kerstein, author of “Rosie the Dragon and Charlie Make Waves.” “That’s why we’re writing right? I think it just adds an extra spark to reading,”

Typical Bookworm story times can be described as lively and interactive. Virtual story time is no exception. Hopkins said that her favorite part of doing story time is seeing the children’s faces.

“With virtual storytelling, it’s a little harder to gauge their reactions, but either way, I know it’s happening because books bring joy,” Hopkins said.

Kerstein agrees. She said that she feels exhilarated when she gets to read her books aloud.

“Books change lives,” Kerstein said. “So just spending time reading is so wonderful. Virtual story time takes kids to other places without them having to leave their house. It’s also a chance to interact with an author to go on an adventure with characters.”

In addition to transporting young readers to the pool as in the case of Kerstein’s “Rosie the Dragon and Charlie Make Waves,” each virtual story time also includes a sign-along, led by Hopkins on the ukulele.

“Adding music to story time enhances the imagination piece,” Hopkins said. “It makes things come to life. I think, especially for our little ones, it’s a good way to help them to engage and overall a fun way to associate joy with books.”

Virtual story time gives the staff at the Bookworm great satisfaction, which they hope to share with you and your family. If you are interested in tuning in, you can find information about upcoming story times and authors as well as the Zoom link to join on the Bookworm’s website.

If you go…

What: Virtual Storytime

When: Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom and Facebook

Cost: Free

More Information: Call 970-926-7323 or visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com