Bookworm to launch women’s book club

You may have read "Lilac Girls," "Orphan's Tale" and "The Nightingale." Like many readers, you may have found yourself caught up in the worlds portrayed in their pages. Perhaps you even consider the historical protagonists as some of the best ever written. Can you relate? If so, there's a new book club forming that is just right for you.

The Women's Voices Book Club with launch Tuesday at the Bookworm in Edwards with a free discussion and virtual meet and greet with bestselling author of "Orphan's Tale" Pam Jenoff. She'll discuss her new book "The Lost Girls of Paris," a story of bravery, intrigue and sisterhood in the Second World War. The Bookworm's lead bookseller, Karin Barker, will moderate.

Barker has been recommending books forever, and in an official capacity at The Bookworm since 2010. Over the last nine years, she has connected countless books and their readers.

"I've always loved how books connect people," Barker said in a press release. "They can spark new friendships, help us understand other points of view and allow us to see the world through a larger lens."

This larger lens is why she chose to focus on women writers for the group.

"There are so many interesting women throughout history, living in unique times and dealing with unique circumstances," Barker said, which is why she chose Jenoff's new book "The Lost Girls of Paris," as the launch title. "Although many have read lots of World War two stories, this is an interesting little slice of history that was unknown until recently."

The author Jenoff loves to stumble upon these unknown slices of history, and has been doing so for twenty years, first and a diplomat specializing in Holocaust issues, and now as an author.

"I consider my books love songs to the people who lived during the most horrific of times." Jenoff said in the release, "And I am amazed how many ideas I find which I'd never hear of."

One such story is detailed in "The Lost Girls of Paris," which investigates the forgotten history of a female spy ring whose agents changed the course of the war before disappearing, and the American woman determined to uncover their fates.

Jenoff chooses to write about historical women for much the same reason that Barker loves to read about them, to keep their stories alive.

"So often in history, women's roles and contributions have gone unnoticed and I love to shine a light on them."

As far as WWII stories go, Jenoff believes there is no time more essential to be telling these stories.

"The last generation of survivors is getting up there in years and it is important to capture and tell their stories in any and all forms, now, while we still can."

Anyone is welcome to join Barker and Jenoff for what is sure to be an interesting discussion. It may even change your view of history.

"Perhaps," Barker said, "these discussions will lead to a better understanding of our world and all those who inhabit it."