Bookworm to welcome Tracey Carisch, author of travel book

Tracey Carisch never thought about traveling internationally growing up. It wasn't even on her radar. Little did she know that life would take her to over 15 countries, learning more along the way than she ever thought possible.

Carisch will be at the Bookworm in Edwards Tonight at 6 p.m. to sign copies of her book, "Excess Baggage," and to share her family's journey around the world to try and find balance in their lives.

Carisch truly thought she had it all — a happy childhood led her to a college education, a successful career as an executive, a loving marriage, three kids and a house with a dog. By all accounts, she was living the American dream. But with all this success came overscheduling, constant business and noise. That's when the panic set it.

"We'd found ourselves in a rat race," Carisch said in a press release. "We knew that we needed to make a change, but we weren't sure what that was."

One night they stumbled upon the answer.

"We were having one of those big conversations about the future when my husband said, 'Maybe we should just sell everything and go on a trip around the world.' We both laughed at first," Carisch said. "And then we had this moment where we looked at each other and realized this might be the answer."

And it was. The very next day they began the process of selling their possessions and working out how to home school their daughters while they traveled.

"Quite a few people thought we were crazy," Carisch joked.

The family stayed true to their course despite the naysayers, but once they started on their journey, the challenges seemed to increase.

"The 24/7 constant togetherness was the biggest challenge, plus I had to wonder if we were really cut out for a nomadic lifestyle," Carisch said, "but that constant family time turned out to be the thing we needed most."

Perhaps the greatest lesson they learned from this time was how to be in the moment, and that embracing conflict in life can bring the best opportunities.

"When we lean into fears and disappointments, we find the lessons they're meant to teach us," said Carisch. "The difficult times help us to become the people we're meant to be."

Throughout their journeys, Carisch kept a travel blog detailing their experiences and housing photos her husband took along the way. It wasn't until the last few weeks of their traveling that the idea of writing a memoir came up. It felt like a natural medium to record their experiences and everything that their travels taught them.

Her advice to others?

"Lean in and take the leap. Don't overthink the logistics. Don't get sucked into the fear that the world is a scary, dangerous place. Don't set too many expectations on it. Just do it. Whether it be for a few weeks, few months, or few years, an international adventure is an amazing way to learn about yourself and the people you love."