Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra is playing a classical Christmas program at the Vilar on Saturday

The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra plays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Zach Mahone | Special to the Daily

This year’s Winter Holiday Series kicks off with a show sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The Boulder Philharmonic will perform a Classical Christmas at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A Classical Christmas with the Boulder Philharmonic features a full orchestra and a choir. Four soloists will perform, including a soprano, an alto, tenor and a bass, all under the direction of conductor Gary Lewis. Feel the holiday spirit while listening to Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto grosso, Op. 6, No. 8 (Christmas Concerto); Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on “Greensleeves”; Antonio Vivaldi’s “Autumn and Winter” from the Four Seasons; and the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” ending with the beloved “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Recognized as “Boulder’s premier orchestra” (Boulder Weekly) and “Boulder’s superb local professional orchestra” (Daily Camera), the Boulder Philharmonic is comprised of the top freelance musicians from Colorado’s Front Range and beyond. Founded in 1958, the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra was voted “Best of Boulder” for the past six years in a row. Today, under the vision and leadership of Music Director Michael Butterman, the Boulder Philharmonic is bucking national trends with growing, enthusiastic audiences.

The Boulder Philharmonic performance is part of a brand-new Vilar program this year where you can Pay Your Age (18-30 years). To purchase, you must do so in person at the box office with valid proof of ID.

“We are really hoping to be accessible to the young heart-and-soul of our community,” said Kim Hannold, VPAC programming director. “With the new Pay Your Age program, the goal is to provide a way for locals who have a passion for the performing arts to experience a fantastic show.”

Tickets start at $54 for adults, $20 for students and are available now at the VPAC box office. Call 970-845-8497 or visit vilarpac.org.