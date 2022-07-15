Bramwell Tovey, award-winning conductor and beloved Bravo! Vail artist, dies at age 69

At Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Bramwell Tovey conducted the Philadelphia Orchestra for one year and the New York Philharmonic in a wealth of repertoire annually since 2004, missing the festival only during 2019 as he fought cancer and 2020 during the pandemic.

Tom Cohen/Courtesy photo

Maestro Bramwell Tovey, Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra and a frequently featured artist at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, has died, the orchestra announced Wednesday . Tovey’s death was one day after his 69th birthday.

Praised as “one of the most versatile and charismatic musicians in the world” (Musical America), the conductor and composer was celebrated for his Grammy-winning and Juno-winning performances and irresistible sense of humor. At Bravo! Vail Music Festival, he conducted the Philadelphia Orchestra for one year and the New York Philharmonic in a wealth of repertoire annually since 2004, missing the festival only during 2019 as he fought cancer and 2020 during the pandemic.

“Bramwell lit up stages around the world every time he conducted,” Anne-Marie McDermott, artistic director of Bravo! Vail and internationally renowned pianist, said. “He exuded an unparalleled joy and ebullience and was deeply committed to bringing music to life for every single member of the audience. His humor, charm, and insights into the music were legendary, and he shared them with an open heart and genuine love. He was such a beloved presence at Bravo! Vail over so many years, whether on the podium or at soirées, and we always cherished our time with him.”

Caitlin Murray, executive director of Bravo! Vail, said, “Bramwell was a larger-than-life personality who brought an unprecedented amount of joy and humor to classical music. He took to the podium at Bravo! Vail frequently, conducting some of the most memorable concerts we’ve ever had. He was a familiar and friendly face around town, and always spent time speaking to the audience – whether teasing us about clapping, sharing insights and entertaining stories, or bringing to light interesting tidbits that made us all feel more connected to the music and one another.”

Murray also reminisced on a caring gesture from the community when Tovey was ill. “When Bramwell was unable to attend Bravo! Vail in 2019 during his battle against cancer, one of our patrons brought a giant ‘get well soon’ card and passed it all around the venue so everyone could add their well wishes and signatures. We sent this card, a symbol of our community’s everlasting gratitude, to Bramwell. He will forever be a part of Bravo! Vail.”

Tovey made his debut with the New York Philharmonic in October 2000 and made his subscription debut with the orchestra in 2002. From 2004 to 2012 he conducted and hosted the Philharmonic’s annual Summertime Classics festival at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center. Since 2004, he has appeared annually with the Philharmonic at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Since his 2000 debut he has appeared over 150 times with the New York Philharmonic.

Bravo! Vail’s upcoming July 26 and 27 performances with the New York Philharmonic, which were to be conducted by Maestro Tovey, will be dedicated to him. He will be missed dearly by the community, and Bravo! Vail will honor his life, legacy, and memory throughout this season and in the years to come.