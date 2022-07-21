Bravo! Vail announces contract extensions for resident orchestras, artistic director

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra has had an annual residency with Bravo! Vail for nearly two decades.

Special to the Daily

Bravo! Vail announced Thursday its contract extensions with Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic, who will continue their annual residencies at the Festival through 2024 and 2027, respectively. Additionally, Anne-Marie McDermott – who became the Festival’s third artistic director in 2011 – extends her contract through 2025.

“I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the New York Philharmonic and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as two of our resident orchestras each season,” McDermott said. “Reflecting on our past artistic successes brings me tremendous excitement for what we can explore together moving forward, along with The Philadelphia Orchestra. I am truly honored to continue my deeply meaningful work as the Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail and to bring extraordinary orchestral and chamber music to this amazing community every summer.”

Anne-Marie McDermott

Bravo! Vail/Courtesy photo

Highlights of Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s 24-year tenure at Bravo! Vail include performances of classical masterworks led by DSO Music Directors; superstar soloists including James Ehnes, Hélène Grimaud, and Augustin Hadelich; and annual patriotic concerts and high-energy pops concerts. The DSO has also presented new works, co-commissioned with Bravo! Vail, including this year’s “music for young water that danced beneath my feet” by American composer Katherine Balch.

Bravo! Vail celebrated the addition of the New York Philharmonic in 2003 and over the past nearly two decades, the ensemble has performed both classical mainstays and world premieres such as Profiles by Carlos Simon – co-commissioned by Bravo! Vail and the New York Philharmonic – upcoming on July 22. The collaboration has included superstar guest soloists such as Lang Lang, Daniil Trifonov, and Midori.

“We are proud to continue to present the world’s greatest orchestras and musicians at Bravo! Vail, under the visionary artistic leadership of Anne-Marie McDermott,” Bravo! Vail’s executive director Caitlin Murray said. “We have exciting plans for the future and look forward to bringing even more spectacular programs to the Festival with our partners in the years to come.”