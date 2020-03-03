Bravo! Vail announces festival dates and full schedule for 2020

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra has had an annual residency with Bravo! Vail for the past 16 years. Conductor Jaap van Zweden leads the orchestra through a stunning finale.

Special to the Daily

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival has announced its 2020 season, with residencies of world-renowned orchestras and chamber ensembles, exciting premieres and world-class artistry.

The festival, slated for June 25-Aug. 6, includes residencies by the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. The festival consists of more than 100 concerts and Education & Engagement events in venues across the Vail Valley.

Here are some events and happenings during the festival to keep an eye out for.

Artists

Bravo! Vail celebrates pianist Anne-Marie McDermott’s tenth season as Artistic Director in a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 25 in C major, K. 503 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra. McDermott also performs chamber music on July 7, 14, 16 and Aug. 6

The Chamber Orchestra of Europe makes its festival debut as the international chamber orchestra in residence on June 25, 27 and 28

Pianist Yuja Wang performs three different piano concertos in three concerts, June 25, 27 and 28

Pianist Conrad Tao makes a triumphant return with the New York Philharmonic and Jaap van Zweden on July 26

Premieres

Vail premiere of Bravo! Vail co-commissioned work by Caroline Shaw as part of the Chamber Music Series, performed by Omer String Quartet, July 21

World premiere of co-commissioned work by Mason Bates, the Kennedy Center’s first composer in residence

World premiere of Bravo! Vail-commissioned work by Chris Rogerson as part of the Classically Uncorked presented by Meiomi Wine, Aug. 5

Vail premieres of “Jeder Baum spricht”by Iman Habibi as well as Valerie Coleman’s “Umjoa”by The Philadelphia Orchestra

Vail premiere of Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst”with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, July 1

Education and engagement

As part of Bravo! Vail’s Free Family Concerts, Verona Quartet performs chamber music in a family-friendly interactive format and setting

Philharmonic Archivist and Historian Emeritus Barbara Haws leads an Inside the Music enrichment event celebrating “Mahler’s New York”during the New York Philharmonic residency

Events spotlight the Piano Fellows for the 2020 season, Yuchong Wu and Tony Yike Yang, invited as part of Bravo! Vail’s Professional Development initiatives

Music

Bravo! Vail celebrates “Mahler’s New York”with Jaap van Zweden and The New York Philharmonic. Concerts will feature Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No 2 “Resurrection” on July 24 and 25

Bramwell Tovey returns to Vail conducting Sondheim and Bernstein

The introduction of Anne-Marie McDermott’s newest artistic initiative, “Immersive Experiences,” which features Beethoven’s complete piano and violin sonata oeuvre over three concerts

Conrad Tao performs Beethoven on a New York Philharmonic program that juxtaposes the 19th century master with the music of Steve Reich, July 26

Jeff Tyzik conducts a unique symphonic experience paying homage to The Beatles in “Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, A Symphonic Experience,” July 5

In addition to a wide array of programming for classical music aficionados and general audiences, the festival celebrates Artistic Director McDermott’s tenth year spearheading the festival and its year-round programming.

“In my 10th year of serving as Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail I could not be more inspired or humbled,” said McDermott. “Extraordinary artists, audiences, music and atmosphere come together for seven glorious weeks because of phenomenal teamwork, commitment and generosity. It’s remarkable.”

For a full schedule of events, including ticketed and free performances, visit bravovail.org.