Bravo! Vail announces summer residency

Bravo! Vail just announced another well-balanced season that builds on the excitement and momentum of last year's 30th anniversary season. From June 21 to Aug. 2, audiences can look forward to returns from Bravo's four resident orchestras with all-star soloists; a brand-new piece by Gabriella Smith, commissioned by Bravo! Vail; surprise pop-up concerts by the dynamic Asphalt Orchestra; and plenty of family-friendly offerings.

Resident Orchestras turn up the drama

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields: June 21-24

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields returns from across the pond with three concerts June 21-24. Led by world-famous violinist Joshua Bell, the Academy showcases the precision and clarity of its musicians with Mendelssohn's Midsummer Night's Dream Overture and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. Bell's own thrilling talents and versatility are put on full display in Bruch's Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Saint-Saëens's Violin Concerto No. 3, and Haydn's Violin Concerto No. 1.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: June 27-July 4

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's six-concert residency from June 27 to July 4 features a rich lineup that juxtaposes dramatic staples of the classical canon performed by some of today's leading soloists with diverse popular offerings that feature movie scores, patriotic tunes and more. Highlights include an all-Rachmaninoff program; a fiery celebration of tango with bandoneón player Hector del Curto and award-winning Argentinean dancers; and the orchestra's annual Fourth of July concert.

Recommended Stories For You

The Philadelphia Orchestra: July 6-14

When The Philadelphia Orchestra returns for its residency July 6-14, superstar guest soloists take the signature "Philadelphia sound" to new heights. Violinists Nikolaj Znaider and Augustin Hadelich shine in physically demanding repertoire, and a bevy of first-rate pianists includes Nicholas Angelich, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and the return of Daniil Trifonov, who stepped in last-minute last season to make his Bravo! Vail debut. The orchestra shines on its own with works by Mahler, Wagner and a live performance of the Grammy-winning score to "Raiders of the Lost Ark," accompanying a screening of the film.

The New York Philharmonic: July 20 – 27

Returning to Bravo! Vail for its 16th annual residency, the New York Philharmonic presents six concerts July 20–27 that include a celebration of the American icon and former New York Philharmonic music director Leonard Bernstein in his centennial year. One program will focus on Bernstein's contributions to Broadway with selections from "Candide," "West Side Story," "Wonderful Town" and more. The New York Philharmonic also brings cellist Alisa Weilerstein, a favorite artist of Bravo! Vail, with Elgar's beloved Cello Concerto, conducted by her brother Joshua.

Off the beaten path: Asphalt Orchestra

This year, Bravo! Vail announces a new collaboration with the genre-bending Asphalt Orchestra — Bang on a Can's radical street band that brings ambitious processional music to the masses outside of the concert hall. As part of the festival, they will surprise audiences with pop-up performances in and around Vail July 4-8. The ensemble of brass and percussion draws repertoire from rock, jazz and classical with captivating arrangements of Bjork, Frank Zappa and jazz legend Charles Mingus.

Chamber music for all ages, all over town

Bravo! Vail's varied chamber music performances bring top-notch performers to venues throughout town. On the Chamber Music Series, held on Tuesday nights in June and July at Donovan Pavilion, musicians from resident orchestras, guest artists and Bravo! Vail artistic director and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott perform more intimate works for small ensembles. McDermott and guest artists also perform on the Linda and Mitch Hart Soirée Series, which gives patrons the rare opportunity to hear the festival's world-class musicians in some of the Vail Valley's most beautiful homes.

Another unique experience offered by Bravo! Vail, Classically Uncorked presented by Meiomi Wine features the Dover String Quartet and vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth in three chamber music concerts juxtaposing the old and new. The concerts are held at Donovan Pavilion July 31–Aug. 2 and include complimentary wine from Meiomi and hors d'oeuvres. Bravo! Vail's dedication to new music continues with the world premiere of a work commissioned for its New Works Project: Requiem, by Gabriella Smith, which brings the Festival to a close with a poignant and sobering commentary on damage done to the planet by human activity.

The popular Free Concert Series returns in 2018, featuring Bravo! Vail's Piano Fellows and the Chamber Musicians in Residence. Throughout the season, these talented musicians in the early stages of their careers perform beautiful and engaging programs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, and evening performances at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, and the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle.

In an informal, unique, and highly accessible twist on the chamber music experience, Bravo! Vail After Dark presents the Festival's Chamber Musicians in Residence, Asphalt Orchestra and others in a handful of the Vail Valley's most popular bars and ale houses.

For its 2018 Gala on July 15, Bravo! Vail welcomes the Grammy Award-winning baritone and opera superstar Nathan Gunn in collaboration with his wife and pianist, Julie Gunn, for "An American in Paris" program. In addition to the Gunn's performance, the Annual Gala includes dinner, dancing, and an auction. Proceeds benefit Bravo! Vail's Education and Community Engagement Programs.

Bravo! Vail presents numerous offerings for families and young audiences, including the continuation of its Little Listeners at the Library series, with free concerts at libraries across the region; and Free Family Concerts featuring the National Repertory Orchestra and Magic Circle Mime Company on July 12 at the Ford Amphitheater.

How to get tickets

Create your own packages are on sale through March 16. Create your own packages of three or more orchestra concerts and receive 10 percent off. Purchase before general tickets go on sale and receive exclusive benefits. Packages start at $75 for lawn and $117 for pavilion seats.

Individual concert ticket sales begin March 20.

To purchase tickets, email ticketing@bravovail.org, buy online at bravovail.org or call the box office at 877-812-5700.