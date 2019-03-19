Bravo! Vail brings opera magic to the valley with ‘Hansel & Gretel’

What: Bravo! Vail Music Festival presents Opera Colorado’s Artists in Residence in two programs of “Hansel & Gretel.”

It doesn't need to be the holiday season for a day of magic and gingerbread.

Bravo! Vail will present "Hansel & Gretel" featuring Opera Colorado's Artists in Residence in two family friendly performances. The show will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, and again at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum.

Described by its composer Engelbert Humperdinck as a marchenoper, or fairy-tale opera, "Hansel & Gretel" brings the familiar Grimm brothers' story to life with spellbinding excitement. Humperdinck's score is the soundtrack to an immersive storybook experience complete with fairies, spells and enticing sweets. Trail along as young brother and sister stumble upon a life-size gingerbread house in the woods and hold on tight as things get out of hand quickly.

Sung in English and staged with costumes and set designs, these performances will engage and delight audiences from age six and up. Following each performance will be a Q&A session with the audience and an "Instrument Petting Zoo" where children can experiment with real orchestral instruments and create fun musical-themed arts and crafts. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.