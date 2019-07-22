Bravo! Vail donor concert and dinner highlights importance of charitable contributions to the arts

For many organizations, ticket sales to non-profit events only cover a small portion of the cost to stage that event. About 80% of the income for an organization like Bravo! Vail comes from its donors, which is why donors are so important.

In addition to its extensive orchestral and string programming, Bravo! stepped up to a new level this year with the production of “Tosca,” its first opera ever, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on July 11 and 13. Logistics, artists, staging, transportation, lodging…the amount of moving parts required to stage a performance of this quality is mind-boggling. And expensive.

Donors are truly the lifeblood of many non-profits, and Bravo took the opportunity to honor their many donors at a recent private concert at Donovan Pavilion, followed by a post-concert dinner at The Four Seasons.

The concert was simply magnificent, featuring The Omer String Quartet and the astounding Hanzhi Wang on accordion was a beautiful way to tip a hat to the group who makes music possible.

“Bravo is one happy family. It takes musicians, staff, a community and donors,” said Jason Denhart, Vice President of Development for Bravo. “We honor the donors who make this festival possible.”

It’s quite fortunate and honorable that the Vail Valley supports the arts across many disciplines. There’s the Vail Valley Foundation’s free Hot Summer Nights concerts, Whistle Pig big-name concerts and their world-class Vail Dance Festival. Vail Jazz puts on hundreds of performances every summer, and of course, so does Bravo!.

Here, the arts are available for our children to expereince; open a New York Times art section on Sunday and the same artists that grace stages in New York are the same that come to Vail. Did you know that the current Chairman of the Board of the New York Philharmonic, Oscar Schaeffer, is a part-time Vail Resident? And the new co-chairs, Oscar Tang and Peter May, also have very deep roots in Vail.

It doesn’t take just grand donations to keep the arts alive. Anyone can sustain Vail’s rich arts culture, and each gift, no matter how small, is providing a legacy that keeps fueling the outstanding place we call home.

For more information on how you can support Bravo!, please visit their website at http://www.bravovail.org.