Bravo! Vail hosts annual Holiday Sing-Along on Dec. 18
December 13, 2017
Kick off the holiday season with family and friends at Bravo! Vail's free Holiday Sing-Along on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.
Audience participation is always encouraged at the annual sing-along, open to individuals and families of all ages and featuring an evening of favorite holiday songs and carols, followed by a celebratory reception with holiday treats for all participants.
This year, Bravo! Vail announces a new partnership with the director of the Evans Choir out of Denver, Catherine Sailer. Sailer, along with members of the choir, will present a festive program sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
Connecting Communities
Audiences will sing holiday favorites from "Joy to the World" to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," accompanied by the Evans Choir members.
Almost 200 people attended the warm-hearted holiday celebration last year, said Elli Varas, Bravo! Vail's director of operations.
"The annual event has become a huge success and a wonderful opportunity for our community to connect," Varas said. "People love singing these classic holiday songs, but there just aren't many opportunities to do so. We decided this would be a fun and festive way for people to come together for the holidays and a new way that Bravo! Vail can give back to the community that has supported it for three decades."
Attendees will receive a Bravo! Vail songbook when they arrive and enjoy a festive post-concert reception featuring holiday treats provided by the event sponsors, Costco and Westside Cafe.
