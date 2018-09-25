Bravo! Vail launches String Instrument Program

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is expanding its education outreach in the Vail Valley with the launch of its new String Instrument Program. Tailored for elementary school students in grades second through fifth, the introductory music program will offer 30 weeks of hands-on instruction beginning in September.

Enrollment for the after-school program is open until Thursday, Aug. 30, with scholarships available to make it as accessible as possible for all members of the community. More information is available at http://www.bravovail.org/after-school-programs.

"The Vail Valley is a vibrant community deeply committed to the arts and culture," said Bravo! Vaile ducation manager Keelin Davis. "We are thrilled to be expanding our education programs to offer even more opportunities for students to explore the world of music. Local parents and their children are eager for this opportunity and embrace the rigor and dedication that learning a string instrument requires. As an organization, Bravo! Vail is thrilled to continue supporting our young musicians in the Vail Valley."

Providing Music Education

After extensive research at the community and local school level throughout the Vail Valley, Bravo! Vail's education team found limited opportunities for students to be introduced to playing string instruments and concluded that the festival was in a unique position to fill this gap in music education. Unlike neighboring communities, Vail has no youth orchestra. Additionally, orchestra programs at the middle and high school levels do not offer linear curricular development from year to year.

The String Instrument Program is modeled on the success and curriculum of Bravo! Vail's After-School Piano Program, which was introduced in 2009 and today provides more than 500 lessons to 140 children annually.

Coordinating with local music educators and private class sizes will be limited to no more than eight students, maximizing opportunity for pupils to play together while still allowing for individualized instruction. Classes will be offered in several locations from Vail to Gypsum.

For more information about Bravo! Vail, visit http://www.bravovail.org or call 970-827-5700.