Bravo! Vail Music Festival Welcomes Mexico’s Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería in 2024

The Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería will be the third international chamber orchestra presented at Bravo! Vail and the fourth chamber orchestra overall.

Courtesy photo

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces the debut of Mexico’s Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería (the Orchestra) for a three-concert residency on June 20, 22, and 23, 2024, opening its 2024 Festival season. Led by Artistic Director and renowned Mexican conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, the acclaimed ensemble will be Bravo! Vail’s 2024 international chamber orchestra and the first Latin American orchestra featured at Bravo! Vail.

“Since we started the international chamber orchestra residency at Bravo! Vail, I have dreamed of inviting my friend, the incredible Mexican conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, to bring the musicians from the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería to Vail,” said Anne-Marie McDermott, Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail. “Musically speaking, having performed with them many times, I can attest to the magical chemistry Carlos has with the players and the level of artistic commitment they bring to the incredibly wide range of music they perform. I simply can’t wait to welcome them.”

As part of its residency, the Orchestra will perform an expansive breadth of repertoire—from Beethoven and Haydn to leading Mexican and Latin American composers such as Pacho Flores, Gabriela Ortiz, and Alberto Ginastera, and including Spaniards Joaquín Rodrigo and Manuel de Falla. Members of the Orchestra will also participate in education and engagement programs throughout Colorado’s Vail and Eagle River Valley communities.

“The Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería, now in its 45th season, is truly one of the treasures of the fascinating classical music world in Mexico. It is a huge honor to be part of the 2024 Bravo! Vail Music Festival, one of the greatest of its kind, with a vibrant audience in a heavenly setting,” said Carlos Miguel Prieto, Artistic Director of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería. “On top of this, we will present three diverse programs, with virtuoso soloists. Dreams do come true! Having been both an audience member and a frequent skier in these mountains, I cannot wait until June 2024, for what will be a memorable experience for all!”

The Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería will be the third international chamber orchestra presented at Bravo! Vail and the fourth chamber orchestra overall. Since 2016, Bravo! Vail has featured a chamber orchestra residency each year at the Festival alongside its resident orchestras: the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Other chamber orchestras have included the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin, and The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Bravo! Vail will announce additional details of the Orchestra’s residency and full details of its 2024 Festival on January 30, 2024. The 37th season of Bravo! Vail Music Festival will take place from June 20-August 1, 2024.