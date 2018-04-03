Bravo! Vail presents ‘Tyrannosaurus Sue’ family concert April 7-8

When/where: 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum.

Bruce Adolphe, creator of Bravo! Vail's Spring Family Concert "Tyrannosaurus Sue: A Cretaceous Concerto," is a renowned composer whose music is performed throughout the world, an author of several books on music, an innovative educator and a versatile performer.

The positions he holds concurrently are: resident lecturer and director of family concerts for The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, New York; composer-in-residence at the Brain and Creativity Institute in Los Angeles; founding creative director of The Learning Maestros; artistic director of Off the Hook Arts, Colorado; and the Piano Puzzler on public radio's Performance Today.

He is also the author of several books on music and a versatile performer. Last spring, Adolphe came to Vail to play the role of Beethoven in "Leave it to Ludwig," a show he created and which inaugurated Bravo! Vail's Spring Family Concert Series.

About 'Tyrannosaurus Sue'

Follow Sue, the world-famous T-rex, on her journey from birth to old age. Searching for food, frolicking with friends, battling a triceratops — it's an action-packed musical adventure set 70 million years ago.

This hour-long musical journey will be narrated by Bruce Adolphe and performed by 12 members of Ensemble Connect, a fellowship program out of New York City comprised of the finest young professional classical musicians in the nation.

Recommended Stories For You

This fellowship is a program between Carnegie Hall, The Juilliard School, and the Weill Music Institute in partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

Bravo Vail's Spring Family Concert of "Tyrannosaurus Sue" will take place on Saturday, April 7, at 4 p.m. at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek and on Sunday, April 8, at 4 p.m. at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. The one-hour performance is entertaining to people of all ages and resonates especially with young audiences ages 6 and older.