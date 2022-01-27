Bravo! Vail receives $10,000 national grant

Bravo! Vail will use the funding to commission three original works each year for five years, to be premiered at the summer music festival.

Bravo! Vail/Courtesy Photo

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the first full year of its New Works Symphonic Commissioning Project.

Through this project, three new commissioned works by Chris Rogerson, Katherine Balch and Carlos Simon will receive premiere performances at the 2022 Bravo! Vail Music Festival by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic respectively. Bravo! Vail’s project is among 1,248 projects across America, totaling $28,840,000, that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from the Bravo! Vail Music Festival that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “Bravo! Vail is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

As part of the New Works Symphonic Commissioning Project, Bravo! Vail will commission three new works each year for five years with an emphasis on engaging a wide representation of compositional voices. Premiere performances will take place during the Bravo! Vail Summer Music Festival by resident orchestras—the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra—or by the resident chamber orchestra for the festival. Selected composers will be on-site to engage with audiences and participate in educational activities.

“We are honored that the National Endowment for the Arts selected our New Works Symphonic Commissioning Project for funding,” said Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray. “While Bravo! Vail has consistently supported the work and performance of living composers, this project elevates our commitment to new works in partnership with our resident orchestras. We are thrilled the NEA has recognized its significance.”

About Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings world-renowned musicians to venues throughout the Vail Valley for six weeks, drawing music lovers from around the world. The only festival in North America to host four of the world’s finest orchestras in a single season, Bravo! Vail celebrates its 35th season from June 23 through August 4, 2022.

The 2022 season features the return of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic. In addition, internationally acclaimed chamber artists and soloists perform a wide array of unique and carefully curated chamber music programs. Beyond its summer programming, Bravo! Vail serves the community by providing year-round, low-cost music education, including intensive hands-on music instruction for piano and violin students, to help develop new generations of musicians and music lovers. Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott has led the festival since 2011.