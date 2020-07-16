Light shines on the crowd for a Bravo! Vail performance featuring the New York Philharmonic Orchestra last year.

Chris Dillman | cdillman@vaildaily.com

Bravo! Vail announced that due to tightening public gathering restrictions in Eagle County, it will not host a live audience tonight, July 16 at its opening performance for the 2020 season.

A rise in COVID-19 cases locally means the state and county will likely issue revised current public health policies on public gatherings. Discussions in a Wednesday morning work session with the Eagle County Commissioners led to a decision that a modified public health order should be issued, expected today.

“In the interest of protecting the health and safety of Bravo! Vail’s patrons, musicians, and staff, we decided to not have an in-person audience tonight,” said Bravo! press representative Patricia Price. “We plan to proceed with future in-person events, but for this one, having an audience was not possible.”

In addition to safety concerns, Bravo! Vail had sold a number of tickets that complied with Eagle County’s previous maximum gathering size. That number no longer complies with the new expected public health order, which caps outdoor gathering sizes to 175 people. In fairness to those who purchased tickets, they have contacted each person to inform them that they are able to call the box office and request tickets for a future Bravo! Vail show.

The event will still be live-streamed, however. Guests can access a link to the stream, which starts at 7 p.m., through Bravo!’s newsletter. Join the Bravo! newsletter here. Ticket purchase for the July 16 show is not required to access the stream.

Tonight’s program will contain the following selections:

Mozart: Quartet No. 1 for Piano, Violin and Cello in G minor, K. 478

Kerry McDermott, violin

Zoë Martin-Doike, viola

Brook Speltz, cello

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Brahms: Sextet No. 1 for Two Violins, Two Violas and Two Cellos in B-flat Major, Op. 18

Dover Quartet Joel Link, violin Bryan Lee, violin Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola Camden Shaw, cello

Paul Neubauer, viola

Brook Speltz, cello

Here’s what will or won’t change under the expected new public health order.