Bravo! Vail returns, Allman Betts Band at Vilar, Eagle Flight Days and more: Tricia’s Picks 6/25/21

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival returns for its 34th season this weekend and runs through Aug. 4.

The 34th annual Bravo! Vail Music Festival returns this weekend with the sounds of St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, one of the finest chamber orchestras in the world. Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra is making its Bravo! Vail Music Festival debut and will be joined by violin virtuoso Joshua Bell on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The team at Bravo! Vail Music Festival planned the signature event during the pandemic, before COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Bravo! Vail usually showcases works of grandeur size and sound, with most notable works in the past by composers like Mahler, Beethoven and Stravinsky. Planning during the pandemic opened up a creative space to utilize musical works that are tailored for smaller ensembles. No matter the size of the orchestras, expect to be moved by the same well-loved sounds.

Saturday night’s concert will be all about “The Four Seasons” with Vivaldi’s classic from three centuries ago intermingled with Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” written in the late 20th century. Whether you are a traditional Baroque fan or crave musical adventure with the tango style of Piazzolla’s version, it brings two periods and two different parts of the world together.

On Sunday evening, you’ll be able to hear Schubert’s “Piano Trio in E-flat major, D. 929” and Brahms’ “Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34.” In addition to Joshua Bell on violin, Kyu-Young Kim and Hyobi Sim will join the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra on violin and viola respectively. Zlatomir Fung will be on cello and Shai Wosner will be on piano.

For ticket and schedule information, go to bravovail.org .

Vilar Concert Series

The Allman Betts Band kicks off the Sounds of Summer concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center kicks off its Sounds of Summer concert series this Sunday with the Allman Betts Band. After a winter of limited capacity and live streaming shows, the Vilar is happy to announce that it will have in-person shows at full capacity.

The Allman Betts Band is comprised of Devon Allman and Duane Betts. Devon Allman is the son of Gregg Allman, founding member, keyboardist and singer for the Allman Brothers Band. Duane Betts is the son of another founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts, who was a guitarist and singer in the Allman Brothers Band. The two sons came together along with Berry Duane Oakley, son of The Allman Brothers Band’s founding bass player, the late Berry Oakley. The line up looks like this:

Devon Allman – guitar, vocals

Duane Betts – guitar, vocals

Berry Duane Oakley – bass, vocals

Johnny Stachela – guitar, vocals

John Ginty – keyboards

R Scott Bryan – percussion, vocals

John Lum – drums

According to the band’s website, Allman and Betts want to focus on writing and recording new music that could someday join the classics their legendary parents once created.

Concert Series Schedule:

June 27: Allman Betts Band – 5 and 8 p.m.

Allman Betts Band – 5 and 8 p.m. July 2: Randy Rogers Band – 8 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band – 8 p.m. July 10: An Evening with Phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass – 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass – 7:30 p.m. July 25: LeAnn Rimes Acoustic – 5 & 8 p.m.

LeAnn Rimes Acoustic – 5 & 8 p.m. July 31: The Electric Light Orchestra Tribute Experience – 8 p.m.

The Electric Light Orchestra Tribute Experience – 8 p.m. Aug. 5: Amy Grant – 8 p.m.

Amy Grant – 8 p.m. Aug. 15: Not Our First Goat Rodeo – 5 & 8 p.m.

Not Our First Goat Rodeo – 5 & 8 p.m. Aug. 28: Keb’ Mo’ – 8 p.m.

Keb’ Mo’ – 8 p.m. Sept. 3: Sierra Ferrell and the East Pointers – 7:30 p.m.

For ticket details, visit vilarpac.org .

Free Live Music

Members of Turntable Review play a show on the patio during Maya’s FAC. Live music is scheduled at all sorts of places throughout the valley this weekend.

FAC at Maya

Maya’s FAC (Friday Afternoon Club) live music series kicks off this Friday from 6-9 p.m. each Friday until Sept. 10. The 2021 FAC schedule highlights several of Colorado’s hottest bands — including the Johnny Schleper Band, The Turntable Revue, Matty G and Friends, The Evolution and Rewind.

FAC not only means live music, it also means deals. Enjoy $3 tacos, $5 beers and $7 margaritas as well as Maya’s full menu of hand-crafted cocktails, Colorado microbrews and delicious modern Mexican fare.

New this Summer, Maya will also be offering a Sunday Jazz starting on June 27 featuring Vail Valley musician Kathy Morrow playing everything from swinging jazz tunes to sultry blues from 9 a.m.-noon each Sunday. Come for the music and stay for brunch. Maya classics like Chilaquiles Huevos Rancheros and Chorizo Benedicts will be served along with traditional favorites like Belgian Waffles and Avocado Toast Bites. Reservations recommended. For more information, go to http://www.riverfrontdining.com .

Pop Up Music in Avon

Saturdays – Main Street Mall

noon to 5 p.m.

discoveravon.org

Pop Up Street Music in Vail/Lionshead

Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.

discovervail.com

June 26 – Brother’s Keeper

June 27 – Robby Peoples & The People

Beaver Creek Weekly Activities

Beaver Creek is offering a variety of free family-friendly activities every day of the week from now until August 31. From yoga in the morning under the rising sun to grooving to tunes with a silent disco under the moon and stars, fill your days and nights with music, fitness and fun. If you see Helmut Fricker playing this weekend, wish him a happy birthday.

In addition to the Centennial Express lift (No. 6) being open daily from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m., Beaver Creek will have daily music from 2 to 8 p.m. The weekly schedule looks like this:

Mondays:

Free Outdoor Yoga Class – 9-10 a.m.

Dinner and a Movie – 7-9 p.m.

Tuesdays:

Free Outdoor Dryland Class – 9-10 a.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures – 4-5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays:

Free Outdoor Yoga Class – 9-10 a.m.

Helmut Fricker Performs – 1-3 p.m.

Live Music – 4-6 p.m.

Dinner and a Movie – 7-9 p.m.

Thursdays:

Helmut Fricker Performs – 1-3 p.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures – 4-5:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Grove and Move – 7-9 p.m.

Fridays:

Free Outdoor Yoga Class – 9-10 a.m.

Friday Live Music – 4-6 p.m.

Saturdays:

Saturday Silent Disco – 5 – 8 p.m.

Sundays:

Helmut Fricker Performs – 1-3 p.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures – 4-5:30 p.m.

Check out beavercreek.com/events or download the new Beaver Creek Village Guide mobile app for event times and details.