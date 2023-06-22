Bravo! Vail returns, Eagle Flight Days welcomes special guests and Bighorn Gravel provides more than just racing: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/23/23

Violinist Joshua Bell will join the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields this weekend at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Bravo! Vail Music Festival ushers in its 36th season this week with the return of the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell on violin.

“Everyone at Bravo! Vail is thrilled to welcome back the dynamic violinist Joshua Bell. The chemistry between him and the musicians of the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields is electrifying. I am especially excited to hear him lead Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 on Saturday, which everyone knows from the famous movie, “Amadeus,” for which the Academy provided the soundtrack. And on Sunday, he is playing a concerto that I have wanted to program at the festival for many years– that by Niccolo Paganini, himself a stunning virtuoso violinist. No doubt Joshua Bell’s virtuosity will light up the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater,” said Anne-Marie McDermott, artistic director for Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

These performances will take place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and tickets start at $29 for lawn seats and increase in price from there. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start promptly at 6 p.m. Picnics and low-profile lawn chairs are allowed but leave your dogs and alcoholic beverages at home. A full bar and concessions are available for purchase. For more information, go to BravoVail.org .

Beaver Creek Happs

The Fabulous Femmes will perform during the Beaver Creek Dance Party from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday. Fabulous Femmes/Courtesy photo

At Beaver Creek, get ready for some fun with free family programming going on daily. From free yoga, dinosaur talks with the Fossil Posse, live music all around the village, and a little dance party on Saturday night! Plus, the lifts are open with access to hiking and biking trails, check out what Beaver Creek has to offer.

Bring your mat for free yoga in the plaza every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Area yoga instructors will guide you through your yoga practice and get you limbered up for any hiking, biking or golfing you may do later in the day.

Dance the night away with the sounds of the Fabulous Femmes this Saturday night from 7 to 9 p.m. This local trio plays songs from the decades: 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and even a little country music. Come before or after dinner and get your groove on.

The Centennial lift (No. 6) is open for daily operations from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during that time you can also play mini golf, do some gem panning and try the bungee trampolines at the base. If you have your Epic Pass for the 2023-24 ski season, lift access is free, otherwise a scenic lift ticket can be purchased. For more information, check out BeaverCreek.com .

Eagle Flight Days

Eagle Flight Days happens this Friday and Saturday. Check out the parade in downtown Eagle at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Town of Eagle/Courtesy photo

Eagle Flight Days returns to downtown Eagle where you’ll find the parade, a pancake breakfast, a fun run, and new this year the town is welcoming the Indigenous Wisdom Gathering. The Tipi Raisers will present a Drum In Ceremony on Friday afternoon. This Four Directions Ride teaches us about the significance of the Four Directions, the power of the circle, that the horse is sacred, that water is life, that respecting and learning from one’s elders is a sacred duty and that we must tend to the land today so that those who live on it in seven generations will have a beautiful and thriving Grandmother Earth. Horseback riders are encouraged to attend and take part in this ride.

After the Drum In Ceremony, participate in the interactive Tipi Raising ceremony where the community is invited to actively participate and lend a hand. There’s quite a bit going on over the two-day period, so here’s the schedule. All events are at Eagle Town Park, unless otherwise noted.

Friday

4 – 10 p.m. Festivities, Food & Fun

5 – 5:30 p.m. Native Drummers “Drum In” Horse Riders from the Four Cardinal Directions

6 – 8 p.m. Ceremonial Tipi Raising

8 – 10 p.m. Vail Valley Locals – Laughing Bones



Saturday

8 a.m. Registration for Fun Run – Eagle Medical Campus

8:30 a.m. Splash of Color Fun Run – Eagle Medical Campus to Eagle Town Park

8 – 10 a.m. Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast

10 a.m. Parade on Broadway “Music Takes Flight”

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Festivities, Food & Fun

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Toddler Zone, Craft Tent, Face Painting

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Free Kid Zone; Mechanical Bull, Climbing Wall

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Shutter Bus Photo Booth

11 – 11:30 a.m. Horse Painting Storytelling

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. United Indigenous Dancers

12 – 1 p.m. Indigenous Wisdom & Storytelling in the Tipi, all ages

1 – 5 p.m. Eagle River Brewing – Draft Trailer

1 – 5 p.m. Eagle’s Got Talent – Musical Showcase

2 p.m. Pet Contest presented by Castle Peak Vet

2:30 p.m. Kickball Tournament @ Bull Pasture Park

6 – 7:30 p.m. Live Music – The Walker Williams Band

8 – 9:30 p.m. Live Music – Quemando Salsa Band

Full details at EagleOutside.com.

Bighorn Gravel Ride

The second annual Bighorn Gravel ride is sold out, but there are plenty of non-competitive events happening at the start and finish line at the Gypsum Rec Center. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

Gravel riding has become a popular form of bike riding and the Bighorn Gravel competition returns to the backroads of Eagle County this weekend for its second year. The 50 and 85-mile races are sold out but in addition to the competitions, there will be some casual rides with the pros, kids’ bike races, a beer garden and live music. The event starts and stops at the Gypsum Rec Center. Here’s a schedule of events:

10 a.m. – Free Pinarello casual ride with the pros.

10:30 a.m. – Free Vegan Cyclist T-Shirt ride No jerseys!

2 p.m. – Free Kids Balance Bike Race sponsored by Alpine Bank

2-5 p.m. – Craftsman Beer Garden open

1 – 3:30 p.m. Free live music by local band Stache

5 – 7 p.m. Free live music by Steamboat Springs star Tyree Woods

Tyree Woods is an award-winning singer-songwriter as well as founder and frontman of the Steamboat Springs-based SoulGrass band Buffalo Commons. Born and Raised in Muskegon Heights MI, he transplanted to Colorado by way of the US Army in 2006. As a highly decorated combat soldier Tyree is a veteran of both love and war with 8 years of service including 2 combat tours.

For more information, go to BighornGravel.com .

Markets Galore

The town of Minturn is hosting a Maker’s Market on Saturday. Town of Minturn/Courtesy photo

The markets are back! The Vail Farmer’s Market and Art Show kicked off its season last Sunday and is one of the largest markets in the area, stop by between 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. every Sunday now through early October.

The Minturn Market is hosting lots of crafty folks at the Maker’s Market on Saturday before kicking off their summer season on July 1. The Makers Market brings in unique hand-made gifts, crafts, food products, art, clothing, jewelry and more. Some examples of products available include clogs from Swedish Clog Cabin (made right here in Minturn), Grammy’s Jam (made in Minturn), hand-made wood products, ceramics, macrame products, food products such as pickles and sauces, and much more. Wild Mountain Cellars winery (based in Minturn) will also be on hand with wine samples and bottles available for purchase. Enjoy live music by local musicians. Jen Mack will be playing from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. followed by Tim Campbell from 12 – 2 p.m.

714 Home in Edwards is hosting a pop-up market near the Post Office in Edwards. Check out jewelry pottery, leather accessories, pet stuff and more. Joining 714 Home will be neighboring businesses, Austen Styling, Shine Intuitive Beauty and Squash Blossom of Vail will be there, too. In addition to shopping come early for some yoga on the green and live painting and live music throughout the day.